Stella Parton on filming new movie in Knoxville: 'It's like being home'

Stella Parton returned to where it all started as she walked the red carpet at Regal Riviera Theatre to celebrate the release of her new film “Nothing is Impossible.”

“It's like being home because Knoxville is where we cut our teeth in the entertainment industry,” Parton told Knox News. “We did our first appearances on TV and radio right here in Knoxville and right here on Gay Street.”

Since Parton made her TV and radio debut with sister Dolly, she has forged her own path in the entertainment industry. The younger Parton sister, 73, is an actress, singer-songwriter and producer. She's performed in musicals plus released 39 albums while hitting the road with her band for the past 45 years.

But things always come full-circle.

Parton stars as a pivotal character in the new inspirational film that was filmed in Knoxville and Knox County.

The movie stars David A.R. White (“God’s Not Dead” franchise) who gets a second chance to follow his basketball dreams and a second chance with a lost love, portrayed by Nadia Bjorlin (“Days of Our Lives”). It was written by Tommy Blaze and Andrea Gyertson Nasfell and directed by Matt Shapira.

“When they offered me the role, I thought, 'Well, it's just only up in Knoxville. I can drive up there from Nashville and have a nice little visit with friends and family, and do this film while I'm at it,'” Parton said.

Reflecting on her childhood memories of Market and Gay streets – her “stomping grounds” – Parton was impressed with the revitalization of downtown Knoxville and hopes more film projects come to the city.

“The film industry here in Knoxville is very vibrant. I'm excited about that. I hope they do a lot more film here. Knoxville is rich in history, music history, and just so much talent here in this area.”

“Nothing is Impossible” will stream on Pure Flix starting Oct. 6.

Parton's upcoming projects include more music and a revision to her memoir, "Tell It Sister, Tell It."