NY man charged with murder in Franklin man’s stabbing

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A New York City man was arrested Thursday at the New Brunswick Train Station in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old township man at a Eugene Avenue home earlier in the day.

Jahkoy Monsanto, 24, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, announced Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Franklin Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather.

Monsanto was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Franklin police responded to a 911 call around 12:28 p.m. Thursday at a home on Eugene Avenue where they found J'Corey Breedy, 20, of the Somerset section, suffering from an apparent stab wound to his abdomen, McDonald said.

Police and emergency medical personnel rendered lifesaving aid before transporting Breedy to an area trauma center where he died, McDonald said.

Franklin detectives obtained a description of the suspect who was allegedly identified as Monsanto. Detectives responded to the area of the New Brunswick Train Station where Monsanto was spotted on a train platform and was taken into custody. A knife was found in his possession, according to the prosecutor's office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two men knew each other. A motive for the attack has not been released by investigators assigned to the case which remains under investigation by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem.

