Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
YOU HAVE MORE TRAILS, HUMBOLDT: The McKay Community Forest’s Northridge Parking Area is Now Open
The Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that the first set of recreational trails and the Northridge Parking Area of the McKay Community Forest are now open for public use. The Northridge Parking Area provides access to the first set...
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Meet the Instagram-Powered Master Baker With the 15-Second Commute
It is difficult for a regular-ass person with a regular-ass job to have a regular-ass place anywhere in the United States of America. No matter where you live you struggle to get by, and it seems that Humboldt County is no different. You have to want to be here. If you are going to struggle, it might as well be where you want to be.
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
[UPDATE 1:28 p.m.: Students to Be Released from Cleared Buildings] Fortuna Union High on Lockdown as Law Enforcement Respond Code 3
We are receiving reports that Fortuna Union High School is on lockdown. Social media posts from parents indicate that threats have been made regarding a bomb threat at 12:10 p.m. those claims have not been verified. Scanner traffic indicates that law enforcement officers are on scene at the Fortuna campus,...
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
