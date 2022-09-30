Who's in, who's out? See where SouthCoast high school teams are in first MIAA ratings

The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year on Friday.

Here's a sport-by-sport look at where SouthCoast field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand right now after the first month of the season.

The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below the cutoff mark that have a .500 or better record qualify for a play-in game. Seeds are in parenthesis.

FIELD HOCKEY (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (40)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (21)

Div. 3: Bishop Stang (18), Old Rochester (26), Apponequet (40), Fairhaven (52)

Div. 4: Wareham (39)

BOYS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (39)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (46)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (24), GNB Voc-Tech (25), Bishop Stang (28), Fairhaven (43), Apponequet (53)

Div. 4: Wareham (52)

Div. 5: Old Colony (68)

GIRLS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (49)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (30)

Div. 3: Apponequet (17), Bishop Stang (25), Fairhaven (37), GNB Voc-Tech (55), Old Rocheseter (56)

Div. 4: Wareham (49)

Div. 5: Old Colony (61)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (51)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (4)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (1), Fairhaven (5), GNB Voc-Tech (8), Apponequet (27), Bishop Stang (29)

Div. 4: None

Div. 5: Wareham (19), Old Colony (55)