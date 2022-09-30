ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

You'll roux the day you don't sample gumbo at these Lafayette restaurants

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Cool temperatures call for one thing in southern Louisiana ... gumbo.

Whether you prefer chicken and sausage or seafood, with or without potato salad, gumbo gives everyone the warm comfort needed as fall temperatures break the summer heat. Why not save yourself the hassle of making a roux and pick some up from a local restaurant? Here are five places to get gumbo in Lafayette.

Chris' Po Boy

Voted Best Gumbo in 2022 Best of Acadiana this restaurant has become known for serving some of the most flavorful gumbo around. Chicken and sausage gumbo is the specialty and it comes in three sizes. Chris' Po Boy is located at 1930W. Pinhook Road and 703 Robley Dr. www.chrispoboys.com

Don's Seafood

This icon of local dining has been serving gumbo for more than 60 years. With offerings of both seafood and chicken and sausage the only choice you need to make is which gumbo to try first. Don's is located at 4309 Johnston St. For full menu visit www.donsseafoodonline.com

La Cuisine de Maman

Located inside Vermillionville, this restaurant is known for providing true Cajun cuisine like mom used to make, and the gumbo is no exception. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, this restaurant should be added to your list of gumbo go-to. La Cuisine de Maman is located at 300 Fisher Road.

More about this restaurant:Cajun food 'just like mom used to make' served in Lafayette on Bayou Vermilion

Rachel's Cafe

A gem amongst local foodies, Rachel's Cafe serves the most varieties of gumbo on the list with a house special that has shrimp, crab, crawfish and sausage. If you want to save some for later they sell cooled gumbo to heat and eat at home. Rachel's Cafe is located at 104 Republic Ave. To see the complete menu visit buyrachaels.com

Fezzo's

A well-known staple across Acadiana, this seafood, steakhouse, and oyster bar never fails to impress. Just outside of Lafayette, this gumbo is worth the drive. Order the Cajun Trio to sample all of Fezzo's gumbos. Fezzo's is located at 720 I-10 South Frontage Road in Scott. To see the full menu visit fezzos.com

