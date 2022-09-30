Read full article on original website
Related
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
poemhunter.com
Final Moments Poem by The Poet SPIEL
Sixteen cellos in perfect harmony. rather than this drab tan. what that someone has meant to me. funereal bows across their strings. September holiday in Boston. I could just get filthy sick directly into the foul mouths. of these Arabic looking bastards who flash razor-edged tools. just like the tool...
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
There’s Something Weird About the Kardashians’ Holiday Campaign
Just the other day, I saw a Facebook status update of mine from 12 years ago, in which I simply had to notify my 300 friends of the fact that I was defiantly listening to Christmas music in September. Before you start in on me, I know: Talking about a Facebook status is a beyond-cringe way to begin our time together for the next few minutes, but transparency is paramount to journalistic integrity. And I take my job seriously!What, did you think I was going to apologize for indulging in a little Christmas festivity well before everyone else? Not a...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Gets Direct — Even With the Half of the Audience That Taylor Leaves ‘Big Mad’
When it comes to the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are “Tridge” fans and there are “Bridge” fans, and sometimes it seems like never the twain shall meet. That’s all well and good until viewers start attacking each other and the actors. Because sadly, as we all know, fandom plus the internet can too often turn into a toxic brew of opposing sides and very angry voices.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Mount Airy News
Murder with a paranormal twist
‘The Golden Dawn Murders’ on stage next weekend. The NoneSuch Playmakers theater company is offering up an early Halloween treat as they transport their audiences back to Victorian England for their new original mystery, “The Golden Dawn Murders.”. The year is 1890. During a lavish dinner at Calderwood...
M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
nftplazas.com
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Evgeni Silman
Welcome to CryptoArt Sundays! This week we catch up with the incredibly talented NFT artist Evgeni Silman. I found Evgeni’s art while doing one of my favorite things – scrolling through MakersPlace on the hunt for cool artists!. Evgeni is a a software developer with a passion for...
Daily Beast
Good Grief! This Cariuma X Peanuts Collab Is Pure Nostalgia
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When I think of Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas, one of the strongest memories that come to mind is watching the classic Peanuts TV specials associated with each holiday. While I can’t watch those specials year round, I do want to carry a bit of that memory close by, and Cariuma has released several pairs of sneakers that allow me to do exactly that. The Cariuma X Peanuts collaboration has a number of shoes featuring artwork and graphics showing off characters from the Peanuts franchise. This includes two unique designs each featuring the ever-lovable Snoopy.
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: The 10 best Halloween week dances, ranked
Every year, Strictly Come Dancing brings its yearly spook-fest back to the dance floor.By now, we’ve seen hundreds of dancers take part in the themed competition week, hoping to impress the judges with routines that are less trick, more treat.For fans, Halloween is one of the biggest nights in the Strictly calendar. Design-wise, it doesn’t get more extra than this, with the perfect performance featuring a spooky costume and song choice that are well linked together. However, it’s not always easy and we often see a slightly spooky song title pushed together with a random costume that doesn’t exactly...
World Screen News
Charithra Chandran Boards Song of the Sun God Adaptation
Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) has joined Synchronicity Films and Photoplay Films’ Song of the Sun God adaptation and will star in the lead role and serve as associate producer. Based on Shankari Chandran’s best-selling debut novel, the emotional thriller explores the loves, lies and misdemeanors spanning three generations...
hypebeast.com
Andra Ursuţa Creates Haunting Artwork That Comment on Mortality, Loss and Grief
Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.
EW.com
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden
Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
EW.com
House of the Dragon recap: The Targaryen family tension explodes
Laena Velaryon is dead and the Targaryen and Velaryon clans have assembled at Driftmark for a burial at sea. As Vaemond (Wil Johnson) intones the burial rites, Daemon (Matt Smith) lets loose with a devilish giggle that unnerves the crowd. Everything is about to change and he knows it. It's...
getnews.info
Passionate and Deep Hip-hop and Rap Music: Sacrifice Muzik Creates Inspiring Musical Melodies That Stem From Personal Turmoil.
This inspiring consortium of music stems from a lifetime of prolonged struggles that have been valiantly fought off with a depth in belief and hope for a better future. Sacrifice Muzik also known as Roderick (BRUH RAHDRK) Armstrong has been involved in the Rap genre for quite some time. As an individual who has struggled through an environment rigged with domestic abuse, neglect, depression, and failure the eclectic artist is committed to producing new sounds that help show a brighter future to all lost souls.
Comments / 0