Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4: New leak reveals details of Apple's next compact phone including a lack of Face ID
Apple seems to already have the fourth-gen iPhone SE in the works. A new leak from a generally solid source has now revealed some important details of the compact phone, with Face ID expected to be absent—while a price bump from the iPhone SE (2022) appears to be on the cards as well.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
notebookcheck.net
Meta Quest 3: Specifications, release window and CAD renders leak for cheaper alternative to upcoming Quest Pro VR headset
Meta may be focused on delivering the Quest Pro headset, but Bradley Lynch has delivered a sizeable leak about next year's Quest 3. While the Quest 3 will carry over some Quest Pro features, it will miss out on technologies that its competitors will offer, such as OLED displays and advanced facial tracking.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 1 V: More camera specifications emerge with talk of improved variable zoom periscope camera
Last month, reports emerged that Sony might equip the Xperia 1 V or a next-generation PRO model with 48 MP cameras, following in the footsteps of Apple with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Subsequently, a leaker on Weibo claims that Sony's next flagship smartphone will actually borrow the iPhone 14 Pro series' primary camera, the exact sensor of which remains unknown at this stage.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro specs leak online
Android Smartphone Google Pixel Phablet Leaks / Rumors. As the release date of the Google Pixel 7 lineup is drawing near, the leaks from the mobile carrier market are starting to show up and these often prove to be entirely accurate. In this case, a source from a Taiwanese mobile carrier has leaked the Pixel 7 Pro specs sheet alongside that of its vanilla sibling.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner 2 hp announced with voice commands
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Air Conditioner 2 hp in China. The device is designed to cover an area of 20 to 30 m² (~215 to 323 ft²) in size with an up to 2 hp output, as its name suggests. The gadget can cool and heat your room across a wide temperature range, with 1,850 W of heating and 1,650 W of cooling power. According to the company, the gadget pushes cool air higher into the room than other models.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RedMagic announces an up-to-US$100 discount on its 2022 flagship Android smartphone series
RedMagic has announced a price-drop for its 7 series of Android flagship smartphones. These early-2022 devices contains a Pro variant that is a world first in that it has brought an under-display camera to its gaming-focused brand for the first time. This new truly edge-to-edge display effect does come at...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro arrives in Europe with €89.99 early bird pricing
Xiaomi has finally brought the Smart Band 7 Pro to Europe, having already introduced the wearable in China. Unsurprisingly, the Smart Band 7 Pro remains unchanged from the device that premiered in July. As such, Xiaomi has included a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70% screen-to-body ratio and a 326 PPI. Incidentally, the display can adjust its brightness automatically, which is not always a given on cheaper fitness trackers.
notebookcheck.net
Google Nest Wifi Pro: Pre-orders commence for Matter standard and Wi-Fi 6E compatible routers
Google has announced the Google Nest Wifi Pro, despite having a product event lined up on October 6. Built to fit into a home without looking too obtrusive, the Nest Wifi Pro is also its first Wi-Fi 6E router; until now, the company's routers have been marooned on the older Wi-Fi 5 standard.
notebookcheck.net
Google October update could be the last for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
Last month, it emerged that Google had dropped the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1). Having entered beta last month, QPR1 should reach stable status later this year, although it is unclear when yet. While Google is testing new features in QPR1 Beta 1, it has started rolling out the October update for Pixel smartphones, which bundles new security patch updates.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla's wireless charger reappears in its online store in car-matching colors
During the supply chain crunch last year, some Tesla car batches had to ship without various accoutrements such as equipped USB ports and even working wireless charging pads. While they were called to be retrofitted later, some who missed the pad could get the next best thing - Tesla's own portable wireless charging accessory which quickly went out of stock.
notebookcheck.net
YouTube might limit 4K videos to YouTube Premium
Business Software Fail Android Apple Smartphone Tablet Laptop Desktop. Back in August, Google tested delivering up to 10 unskippable ads before videos, and fortunately that feature didn't make it further than the experimental stage. Now, it looks like Google is investigating another feature that would help increase the revenue generated by the platform via more YouTube Premium subscriptions. Sadly, if this feature goes beyond the experimental stage, regular YouTube viewers who enjoy 4K videos will have to get a subscription.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Watch: New budget smartwatch arrives in two colours and with a large AMOLED display
OnePlus has finally presented the Nord Watch, a smartwatch that will be available first in India. Unsurprisingly, the Nord Watch is a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch. However, OnePlus' latest smartwatch is more expensive than the OnePlus Band, which has an INR 2,799 (~US$34) MSRP. In comparison, the Nord...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will upgrade to stable ColorOS 13 at the end of October 2022
OnePlus China has released a list of devices from this brand that will see an upgrade to Android 13 of one type or another during October 2022. These smartphones will, of course, run the latest version of ColorOS (COS 13) as opposed to the OxygenOS 13 (OOS 13) skin developed for global units.
notebookcheck.net
HP Omen 17 reviewed: Gaming notebook fails to arouse enthusiasm
Under testing, the HP Omen 17 masters the benchmarks in relation to GPU- and CPU performance very well. The strong results of the Intel Core i7-12700H and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti often secure first place in the comparison fields, so the processing power of our second review device leaves nothing to be desired. We had to have our first review device replaced due to a defect.
notebookcheck.net
New benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770 & A550 Limited Edition cards surface online showing noticeable improvements
Earlier today, Twitter account Benchleaks published the latest performance figures for the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The numbers come from the OpenCL and Vulkan tests that were run using Geekbench 5.4.5 on a Windows machine. These results were then laid down in an easy-to-read format by Wccftech and, with only 10 days left until the release of Intel's graphics cards, it's becoming clear that AMD and NVIDIA might want to adjust the prices of their mid-range offerings.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak purports to confirm design changes in the upcoming flagship smartphone
5G Android Accessory Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Samsung's experiments on the Galaxy S camera hump (and, occasionally, frame) have allegedly come to a conclusion as of late. The OEM is now rumored to have settled on a style previously reserved for its top-end offerings, which may or may not be also ported to the more affordable Galaxy A series, for the coming year.
notebookcheck.net
Apple enables Stage Manager software support on older iPad Pro tablets with a catch for newer models
Apple has had a change of heart about Stage Manager availability on iPadOS 16. As we reported earlier this year, Apple went to great lengths to explain why Stage Manager could only work on iPads equipped with at least its M1 chipset. For context, Apple is expected to release M2-powered iPad Pro models soon.
notebookcheck.net
ECOFLOW RIVER Mini portable power station discounted by over US$150
The ECOFLOW RIVER Mini portable power station is currently discounted at the company's online store and on Amazon. In the US, you can save US$120 off the typical retail price of US$349 and purchase the device for US$229 at the ECOFLOW store. At Amazon, you can save 43% or US%151.11, with the gadget priced at US$197.89.
