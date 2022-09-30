ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

NJ.com

Paul VI over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Senior Olivia Brocious scored twice to lead Paul VI to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Brocious now has eight goals this season and 34 for her career. Also scoring for Paul VI was Sara O’Donnell. Ave Martin and Sofia Marchese added assists. Paul VI (5-4) has won...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Sports
City
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 4

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
SPORTS
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: West bags hat trick as Hammonton downs No. 12 St. Augustine

Senior Gavin West produced a hat trick to help lead Hammonton to a 4-2 win over St. Augustine, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hammonton. Senior Carter Bailey added a goal and an assist for Hammonton (7-2-2), which won its sixth straight match. Junior John Waddell got an assist and senior goalie Michael Darnell finished with eight saves.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville defeats Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap

Angel Espino, Daniel Flores, and Andrew Karlis scored for Somerville in its 3-0 victory over Bound Brook in Somerville. Somerville (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Sebastian Gortaire also tallied two assists while Tayden White had one and Jake Cohen...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap

Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap

Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken defeats Dickinson - Girls soccer recap

Hannah Berman recorded two goals and three assists as Hoboken defeated Dickinson 6-2 in Hoboken to improve to 8-0. Hoboken took a 2-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Dickinson 4-2 in the second half. Sydney White and Emma Conway also had a goal and an assist. Despite coming in a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

