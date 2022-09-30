Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
Related
Paul VI over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Senior Olivia Brocious scored twice to lead Paul VI to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Brocious now has eight goals this season and 34 for her career. Also scoring for Paul VI was Sara O’Donnell. Ave Martin and Sofia Marchese added assists. Paul VI (5-4) has won...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Oct. 4
NOTE: All stats are from games played and reported through Oct. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys soccer: Golden nets twice as West Essex rallies past Millburn
Senior Devin Golden marked twice to help West Essex overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit and rally for a 4-3 win over Millburn in North Caldwell. Senior Zach Smith had a goal and assist while senior Jon Kosoglu scored as well for West Essex (3-6). Senior Josh Motelson and Vincent Piccinninni had an assist apiece.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 4
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 4, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 4
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
Girls Tennis: 2022 NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments seeds
The top 24 seeds for the NJSIAA boys tennis state singles tournament and the top 14 duos for the state doubles tournament were released on Tuesday following the discussion at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville during the seeding meeting. The draws will be posted shortly following spelling reviews and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
Boys soccer: West bags hat trick as Hammonton downs No. 12 St. Augustine
Senior Gavin West produced a hat trick to help lead Hammonton to a 4-2 win over St. Augustine, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Hammonton. Senior Carter Bailey added a goal and an assist for Hammonton (7-2-2), which won its sixth straight match. Junior John Waddell got an assist and senior goalie Michael Darnell finished with eight saves.
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Somerville defeats Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Angel Espino, Daniel Flores, and Andrew Karlis scored for Somerville in its 3-0 victory over Bound Brook in Somerville. Somerville (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Sebastian Gortaire also tallied two assists while Tayden White had one and Jake Cohen...
Shawnee girls soccer earns signature win, upsets No. 15 Cherokee in 2OT (PHOTOS)
Junior Mackenzie McCready’s effort to get the ball to the end line, turn it back inside and connect with sophomore Jaden Aaronson in double overtime is what ultimately sealed a 1-0 upset win over Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Tuesday. But the game-winning effort for...
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
West Essex defeats Mount St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Skye Grimes scored a goal for West Essex as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in North Caldwell. Ava Brignola and Brooke Balzano also had goals with Alex Sek, Logan Goldstein and Jayla Walton tallying assists. Ella Clausi had five saves. West Essex (3-6) led 2-1 at the half. Gianna...
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
Hoboken defeats Dickinson - Girls soccer recap
Hannah Berman recorded two goals and three assists as Hoboken defeated Dickinson 6-2 in Hoboken to improve to 8-0. Hoboken took a 2-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Dickinson 4-2 in the second half. Sydney White and Emma Conway also had a goal and an assist. Despite coming in a...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0