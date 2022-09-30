ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

It’s National Taco Day! Here are the best tacos in New York: Yelp

(KTLA) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day. Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers. A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Concerns over NYC's plan to move migrant shelter to Randall's Island

New York City is relocating the migrant relief center currently under construction in the Bronx to Randall's Island in Manhattan, Mayor Eric Adams announced, citing flooding concerns in Orchard Beach. However, concerns remain about the new location. Concerns over NYC’s plan to move migrant shelter …. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
pix11.com

Breaking up with a narcissist

Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph offers tips to people who are trying to break up with a narcissist. Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph offers tips to people who are trying to break up with a narcissist. DEA warns of colored fentanyl in NYC after major …. Just ahead of Halloween, the DEA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

What’s old is new: Retro trends are making a comeback

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hold the flip phone; retro is back!. People around the world, including New Yorkers, have grown nostalgic. This has manifested in the kinds of music and the styles of clothes that have grown in popularity over the recent years and months. Kate Hardcastle, a consumer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers can look up NYPD records in new database

A new database allows New Yorkers to look up the disciplinary records of police officers they encounter. The Legal Aid Society launched Law Enforcement Look Up on Monday, saying it’s the city’s most comprehensive source of police-misconduct records. New Yorkers can look up NYPD records in new database.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Search for witnesses in dismemberment death continues

Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home in Brooklyn on Sept. 21. Police on Sunday released images of six witnesses sought in connection with Johnson’s death. Search for witnesses in dismemberment death continues. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Local Life#Localevent#New York Living#The Newark Museum Of Art
pix11.com

NYC forecast: showers to continue through middle of week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The raw and rainy stretch continues across the tri-state region. An area of low pressure has been meandering right off the coastline since Sunday bringing periods of rain. Just for Tuesday alone, the city and surrounding area got as much of 1 to 2 inches of rain, which much of it fell during the morning hours. While the storm is still off the coast, it is starting to unwind and will slowly drift to the east. The risk of showers will continue on Wednesday, but the rain amounts will be lighter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Another rainy, chilly day as Ian passes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unsettled weather will continue Tuesday as low pressure will continue to meander offshore. Folks can expect periods of rain throughout much of the day with a gusty northeast wind. Temperatures will remain well below average with a high of 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain from Hurricane Ian lingers in area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy