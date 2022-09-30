NEW YORK (PIX11) — The raw and rainy stretch continues across the tri-state region. An area of low pressure has been meandering right off the coastline since Sunday bringing periods of rain. Just for Tuesday alone, the city and surrounding area got as much of 1 to 2 inches of rain, which much of it fell during the morning hours. While the storm is still off the coast, it is starting to unwind and will slowly drift to the east. The risk of showers will continue on Wednesday, but the rain amounts will be lighter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO