Tuscaloosa, AL

Jalen Hurts contemplated transferring to two other schools before choosing Oklahoma

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts spent two seasons as the Tide’s primary signal-caller. He had his starting spot taken by sophomore Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018-2019 season. That is when things got interesting for the Texas native. After three seasons in Tuscaloosa, he elected to enter the transfer portal.

Originally, it was rumored that Hurts was leaning towards transferring to Maryland because of his relationship with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. Locksley was named as Maryland’s head coach in 2019.

According to a recent tweet by Charlie Potter, Hurts heavily considered transferring to either Miami or Maryland. However, Coach Saban was able to sway him in another direction. “‘Who’s got the best players on offense?’ He said Oklahoma, and I said, ‘That’s where you need to go.’ … And hell, I told him to do it knowing that we might have to play against him.”

Hurts went on to have a stellar senior season with the Sooners. He was a Heisman finalist and led his team to a College Football Playoff appearance against LSU. Soon after the season, Hurts was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It is unique to think about where Hurts’ future would have led him had he chosen either Miami or Maryland.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Hurts’ professional career as well as other Alabama football news.

