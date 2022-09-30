Grant Street fire causes $500,000 in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Grant Street Friday morning at a mixed-use building caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, Buffalo fire said.

Buffalo fire responded to the call at 83 Grant Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday for a two-alarm fire that started on the third floor of the building.

The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and four children after the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

