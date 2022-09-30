ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Grant Street fire causes $500,000 in damage

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glpxe_0iH6bWL600

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Grant Street Friday morning at a mixed-use building caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, Buffalo fire said.

Buffalo fire responded to the call at 83 Grant Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday for a two-alarm fire that started on the third floor of the building.

The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and four children after the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Brighton Fire Company to host fire prevention program Friday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Brighton Volunteer Fire Company will be holding an open house and fire prevention program Friday from 6-9 p.m. The program will include demonstrations, such as a live fire and extrication. There will also be special appearances by: Town of Tonawanda Police Town of Tonawanda Paramedics Catholic Health Erie County Sheriff’s […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Red Cross
News 4 Buffalo

Depew DMV to close for renovations

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau is advising that the DMV in Depew will be closed starting on Wednesday for the next several months for a renovation project. The office is located in George Urban Plaza. The renovations include new flooring, a public restroom and a more efficient building layout. During the […]
DEPEW, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Nightmares, Sweet Buffalo talk haunted house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past several years, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have been bringing scares to the community for a good cause through Niagara Nightmares. They have raised more than $20,000 for local charities over the years and this year are partnering with Sweet Buffalo Rocks. This year, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News 4 Buffalo

One airlifted after I-90 crash near Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on […]
BLASDELL, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting of 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot. She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy