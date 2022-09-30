Here’s who fans picked as the Stanislaus District’s football Player of the Week

Patterson’s Lolo Mataele was nearly a 1,000 yard rusher last year but this season, he’s been asked to mostly play linebacker.

When Mataele has gotten offensive touches, he’s made the most of them in non league games against Hilmar and Pitman and in the Tigers’ 24-21 Week 6 Central California Conference win against Merced.

The senior had an outstanding game on both sides of the ball, rushing for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries on offense and totaling 9 tackles, caused 1 fumble and recovered 1 fumble on defense. He scored both of his touchdowns in the second half to help the Tigers secure a comeback victory . His complete effort drew the attention of fans who voted him The Modesto Bee’s Week 6 Player of the Week.

Mataele came in first, earning 40% of the more than 23,200 votes. He finished ahead of Ripon Christian running back and linebacker Derek Van Eldren and Hughson quarterback Robert McDaniel who finished in second and third, respectively.