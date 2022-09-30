Read full article on original website
After Ian, North Carolina coast braces for ‘major’ flooding 3 days this week
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 2, 3 & 4
Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
Audrey Macklin, 86; no service
Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
James Cowart, 58; no service
James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Power outages on the rise as Ian batters Carolinas; how to report power outages
Ian could mean power outages. Keep this so that you can easily report an outage and find out when service will be restored. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages have increased in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall.
Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back
October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
Susan Willis, 74; incomplete
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
