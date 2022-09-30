ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8

Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 2, 3 & 4

Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6

Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Audrey Macklin, 86; no service

Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

James Cowart, 58; no service

James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
SWANSBORO, NC
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back

October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete

Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Susan Willis, 74; incomplete

Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
WILLISTON, NC

