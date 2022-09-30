Bee Cave gas leak prompts evacuations of nearby buildings

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — A gas leak in Bee Cave caused nearby buildings to be evacuated Friday afternoon, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue .

The agency said the 10-inch natural gas leak is on RR 620 by the Chick-fil-A near Ladera Boulevard.

RR 620 was shut down in both directions due to the leak, but a few hours later, LTFR said the roadway had reopened . They asked drivers to be careful as crews were still working on the shoulder Friday afternoon.

Buildings within 150 feet were evacuated, LTFR said.

Texas Gas Service is helping to make repairs. LTFR said the valve to the gas line was turned off, and crews waited for the remaining gas in the line to dissipate.

Texas Gas Service sent the following statement to KXAN:

“A third party hit a gas line at Ranch Road 620 and Ladera this afternoon. Our crews are responding to the incident with the local Fire and Police departments. We can confirm that gas is no longer blowing. However, the Fire Department will determine when it is safe for those individuals to reenter the buildings. Safety is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

People should avoid the area.

