Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For October 3, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Archbold needed just three sets to get a nonleague win over Maumee on Senior Night. Keely Culler had 18 kills, six aces, and 16 assists for the Bluestreaks while Chaney Brodbeck added 12 kills, seven aces, and 20 assists. Archbold d. Maumee, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Cadets Volleyball Captures Title At Archbold Spiketacular
TOURNAMENT CHAMPS … The Hilltop Cadets went 3-0 this past Saturday to win the championship at the Archbold Spiketacular. Pictured are team members: Libbie Baker, Gabby Rodriguez, Brooklyn Kuszmaul, Eleana VanArsdalen, Abby Austin, Mia Hancock, Jayma Bailey, Brynn Rodriguez, and Madi Routt.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sage Woolace (Stryker)
The female Athlete of the Week is Stryker volleyball player Sage Woolace. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Area Boys Cross Country Teams At Edgerton Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Holgate 69; 2. Fairview 76; 3. Hicksville 98; 4. Pettisville 104; 5. Tinora 107; 6. Fayette 160; 7. Antwerp 200; 8. Elmwood 211; 9. Blackhawk Christian 214; 10. Paulding 259; 11. Ayersville 272; 12. Edgerton 290. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jaxon Richmond (Montpelier)
The male Athlete of the Week is Montpelier golfer Jaxon Richmond. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta High School Enjoys 2022 Homecoming Ceremony
(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Delta High School began their 2022 Homecoming Court Ceremony on September 30 before the game against Swanton. First announced was Freshman Attendant Ellie Martinez. Ellie is the daughter of Jodi and Miguel Martinez. Unfortunately, Ellie’s father Miguel was deployed for the military and was unable...
thevillagereporter.com
Wilfred Osborn (1932-2022)
Wilfred B. Osborn, 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in his residence. Wilfred was born August 19, 1932, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late John P. and Ethel (Priest) Osborn. He was a 1950 graduate of Defiance High School. He served our country in the...
thevillagereporter.com
Joan Tanner (1934-2022)
Joan Tanner, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Prior to her retirement she served with pride with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office as a Dispatcher for over 20 years. Joan was born in Wauseon, Ohio on April 30,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thevillagereporter.com
Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
thevillagereporter.com
Connie Engler (1950-2022)
Connie Sue Engler, 72, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1950, to Earl and Cora (Demland) Grant in Ney, Ohio. In 1986, she married Lonnie Engler who preceded her in 2012. Connie...
thevillagereporter.com
Onna Gadzialski (1982-2022)
Onna Marie Gadzialski, age 40, of Delta, passed away after a sudden illness on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Fulton County Health Center. She was born on January 3, 1982 to John A. Gadzialski and Sandra M. Shumaker. Onna was a graduate of Archbold High School and I.B.C. in Ft....
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Oct. 5, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Those living in and around the Dayton, Middleton, Springfield and Marysville, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).
thevillagereporter.com
47th Annual Bryan Area Christian Prayer Breakfast Welcomes Sam Hornish, Jr.
AUTOGRAPH … 2022 Prayer Breakfast attendee Burnell Bauer had brought along his copy of the book A Passion for Victory, to get Sam Hornish, Jr.’s autograph. Burnell is in the book in a crowd picture so Hornish signed that page. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF) Tuesday morning, September...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Oktoberfest 2022 Celebrated
LIVE MUSIC … Eric Neubauer Ensemble provided live polka music at Bryan’s Oktoberfest. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) The month of October is a busy time for The Square in downtown Bryan with events happening about each week that are loads of fun. Saturday, October 1, was the...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
NSCC Center For Lifelong Learning To Present “Don’t Be Scammed By Technology” Program
Archbold, Ohio – NSCC Chief of Police Mike Foreman will provide an important program for the NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CFLL) in October. Mr. Foreman’s focus will be “Don’t Be Scammed by Technology.” According to Chief Foreman, “It seems that scams are everywhere, and they seem to be harder and harder to detect.”
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Supportive Relationship Between City & School District Publicly Assured
STRONG CITY/STRONG SCHOOLS … Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Troy Armstrong introduced the new school treasurer, John Kahmann, to Wauseon City Council at the October 3, 2022 council meeting. Mr. Kahmann is seen here sharing a little about his goals. Mr. Armstrong also took the opportunity to assure the community that the city and school district may not always agree but they do work together, cooperate, and support each other. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON SCHOOL BOARD: Board Accepts Retirement Of Jenni Heisler & Approves Hiring Of Ken Cronin
PROGRESSING THROUGH MEETING … Edgerton School Board members (left to right) Amanda Giesige, Bill Swank, Lyn Bowsher, Superintendent Kermit Riehle, Bob Siebenaler, Nick Hug, and Treasurer Bill Blakeley. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton School Board meeting of September 29 began with the Pledge of Allegiance. All five...
thevillagereporter.com
Arrest Made Concerning Fatal Camp Michindoh Boat Accident In Rural Hillsdale
HILLSDALE — Authorities have arrested a Hillsdale man in connection with a fatal boating accident at Camp Michindoh this summer. Matthew John Kovacic, 25, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on one count of marine safety — negligent crippling or death. The rare...
Comments / 0