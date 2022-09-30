Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Marcus Peters goes at it with John Harbaugh during Ravens meltdown vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens were in great shape to finish Week 4 alone on top of the AFC North after the Browns fell earlier in the day. All Baltimore had to do was not blow a 20-3 lead at home to the Bills. Spoiler: Baltimore did, in fact, blow a 20-3...
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo Bills
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 game at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens had every opportunity in the first half to put this game away. They couldn’t. Against a Bills team with superior talent — and, on Sunday, a superior quarterback — that was always going to court ...
Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
9News
PHOTOS | Raiders vs. Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, knuckles quarterback Brett Rypien prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Texans
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.
Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans
The Chargers will face the Texans in Week 4 as they look to get back in the win column.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 2-1 Denver Broncos
