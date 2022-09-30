ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski

Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’

NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?

The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees strengthen bullpen ahead of Rangers’ series

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees’ bullpen has been like a revolving door for months because so many relievers have been injured. A day after another one got hurt, the Yankees are getting one back. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Right-hander Miguel Castro was activated from...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Joey Votto defends Yankees’ Aaron Judge in weird ballpark debate

Statistics can be used in baseball to paint a more cohesive picture of the events you’re witnessing. Why was an infielder’s first step to the left? Why was the batter ahead of the changeup? Why isn’t there a single defender on the left side of the infield? All can be explained using well-hewn probabilities.
BRONX, NY
NBC Chicago

When Will the White Sox Hire a New Manager?

When will the White Sox hire a new manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

José Abreu's Future With White Sox Murky Entering Offseason

José Abreu's White Sox future murky entering offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For any questions about whether White Sox first baseman José Abreu wants to continue playing in 2023, he answered them emphatically on Tuesday. “Claro!” the White Sox first baseman said. “Of course,” Abreu...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jose Abreu Has a Message for White Sox Fans

Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank...
CHICAGO, IL
