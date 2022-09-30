ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Breaking the public education system's chokehold

Horace Mann, the founder of what we know now as the public education system, was not shy about his goals: He viewed education as a means to force ideological uniformity and believed parents should be treated as obstacles to that goal. “We who are engaged in the sacred cause of education,” he said, “are entitled to look upon all parents as having given hostages to our cause.”
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back

Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Despite long-standing efforts to close the racial “achievement gap” in education, the term does more to trigger racist stereotypes and causes a lower sense of urgency than when the issue is presented as the need to “end inequality in educational outcomes.” Those are the key findings of a new study in which we examined the effect that the two different terms had on teachers and others. To reach this conclusion, we conducted two different survey experiments – one with teachers and one with nonteachers. In the experiments, we randomly asked...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
Boulder, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
State
Virginia State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Reason.com

The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher

Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
EDUCATION
Salon

Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Education Reform#K12
Washington Examiner

Stop using race to rig college admissions

A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
COLLEGES
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hispanic students, teachers celebrate at Mary Branch Elementary

Students and teachers of a Hispanic cultural background were celebrated Friday evening at Mary Branch Elementary — a bilingual school in Bryan — during a Hispanic Heritage Celebration put together by a teacher who wanted to bring community and pride to the school. Leslie Inami, a kindergarten bilingual...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Tinybeans

Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic

The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ-Inclusive Schools

Despite vocal resistance, prohibitive laws, and political campaign claims, there is limited evidence of CRT being taught in public K-12 schools. There are many obstacles to effective diversity education in schools, including racist incidents and limited funding. Stakeholders can support improved diversity education by speaking up. Since 2020, there have...
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Antisemitism Graduates With America's Students | Opinion

As someone who has been monitoring the alarming normalization of hatred towards Israel— and by extension, Jews—on the American college campus, I am distressed that the Jewish communal world has not noticed these sentiments have an afterlife. They persist long after students have left the classroom, seeding a virulent, old/new form of hatred that is infiltrating American society.
COLLEGES
The Hill

Voting is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, I had the honor of receiving the John Robert Lewis Lifetime Legacy Award at the opening night Gala of the 10th anniversary of the March on Washington Film Festival. I can’t imagine a greater honor, but the taste is bittersweet. Not only because the great John Lewis is no longer with us, but because of the times we’re living in now.
ADVOCACY
back2stonewall.com

October LGBT HISTORY MONTH! Now Learn A Little History Lesson About Why.

While everyday here at Back2Stonewall is about gay and LGBT history. October is “officially” known in the United States as Gay History Month. (Later referred to as LGBT History Month, LGBTQ History Month, etc. as to give the focus of inclusion to all.) The LGBT community’s history is...
SOCIETY
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy