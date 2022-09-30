Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee a treat for Denver homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Washington Examiner
Breaking the public education system's chokehold
Horace Mann, the founder of what we know now as the public education system, was not shy about his goals: He viewed education as a means to force ideological uniformity and believed parents should be treated as obstacles to that goal. “We who are engaged in the sacred cause of education,” he said, “are entitled to look upon all parents as having given hostages to our cause.”
American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back
Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
AOL Corp
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Despite long-standing efforts to close the racial “achievement gap” in education, the term does more to trigger racist stereotypes and causes a lower sense of urgency than when the issue is presented as the need to “end inequality in educational outcomes.” Those are the key findings of a new study in which we examined the effect that the two different terms had on teachers and others. To reach this conclusion, we conducted two different survey experiments – one with teachers and one with nonteachers. In the experiments, we randomly asked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher
Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
Mat-Su School Board instates one minute of silence for schools at beginning of each day
The schools in the Mat-Su will have one minute of silence at the beginning of each day. On a vote of five to one, the Mat-Su School Board enacted a school district policy on Wednesday, one that has students and teachers observing 60 seconds of silence each school day. That...
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Stop using race to rig college admissions
A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
What Reading 220 History Textbooks Taught One Scholar About Racism in America
'In Teaching White Supremacy,' Harvard researcher Donald Yacovone analyzed 220 history textbooks
Mandated Diversity Statement Drives Jonathan Haidt To Quit Academic Society
It was probably inevitable that Jonathan Haidt, an academic long concerned about the politicization of academia, would eventually be caught up in the displacement of intellectual inquiry by ideological rigidity. Last week the New York University (NYU) psychology professor announced that he would resign at the end of the year...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hispanic students, teachers celebrate at Mary Branch Elementary
Students and teachers of a Hispanic cultural background were celebrated Friday evening at Mary Branch Elementary — a bilingual school in Bryan — during a Hispanic Heritage Celebration put together by a teacher who wanted to bring community and pride to the school. Leslie Inami, a kindergarten bilingual...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
psychologytoday.com
Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ-Inclusive Schools
Despite vocal resistance, prohibitive laws, and political campaign claims, there is limited evidence of CRT being taught in public K-12 schools. There are many obstacles to effective diversity education in schools, including racist incidents and limited funding. Stakeholders can support improved diversity education by speaking up. Since 2020, there have...
Antisemitism Graduates With America's Students | Opinion
As someone who has been monitoring the alarming normalization of hatred towards Israel— and by extension, Jews—on the American college campus, I am distressed that the Jewish communal world has not noticed these sentiments have an afterlife. They persist long after students have left the classroom, seeding a virulent, old/new form of hatred that is infiltrating American society.
Voting is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, I had the honor of receiving the John Robert Lewis Lifetime Legacy Award at the opening night Gala of the 10th anniversary of the March on Washington Film Festival. I can’t imagine a greater honor, but the taste is bittersweet. Not only because the great John Lewis is no longer with us, but because of the times we’re living in now.
Instruction about race may be under siege across the US, but this course is empowering students at a Southern high school
Ridge View is one of about 60 high schools across the country piloting AP African American Studies in 2022. The course arrives at a moment when instruction about race is under siege.
back2stonewall.com
October LGBT HISTORY MONTH! Now Learn A Little History Lesson About Why.
While everyday here at Back2Stonewall is about gay and LGBT history. October is “officially” known in the United States as Gay History Month. (Later referred to as LGBT History Month, LGBTQ History Month, etc. as to give the focus of inclusion to all.) The LGBT community’s history is...
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Toleration of antisemitism, whether it originates in the political Left or the Right, is a clear sign of civilizational decline.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
Comments / 0