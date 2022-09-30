ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex "Jay" Williams campaign....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner's nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner's nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. "I mean it's insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn't feel like something that would ever happen to you," Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project

5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. 5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. Kentucky's Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Kentucky's Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its Newtown Pike campus expansion. The facility is going to be multifunctional. Not just giving a new home to BCTC students but also providing a new resource for people on Lexington's north side. The new 26,000-square-foot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments

C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses "NO" on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m. 25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead. The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Sawyer's officially opens in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that's been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer's Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Name released in fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Community voices concerns, seeks solutions in gun violence forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Community members voiced their concerns and tried to offer solutions in a forum on gun violence, hosted by One Lexington at the Lexington Public Library's Eastside Branch. " It really does take a village to raise a child," said retired teacher LaMont Jones. "Each of...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Made in Augusta

Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets "George questions" from out-of-towners. "Is George Clooney from Augusta?" "Does he ever come to this pub, and...
AUGUSTA, KY
WTVQ

Lexington woman given 42 months for wire fraud, money laundering

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman was sentenced to 42 months in prison last week for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Jyoti Agrawal, 51, was a co-owner of ScienceTomorrow, with Subhadarshi Nayak. In December 2013, Agrawal and Nayak agreed to electronically submit a proposal with a fabricated letter of support from a subcontractor to increase their chances of receiving a Phase II SBIR grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for $999,266, evidence presented at Agrawal's trial showed.
LEXINGTON, KY

