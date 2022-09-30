Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WKYT 27
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. 5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its Newtown Pike campus expansion. The facility is going to be multifunctional. Not just giving a new home to BCTC students but also providing a new resource for people on Lexington’s north side. The new 26,000-square-foot...
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments
C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m. 25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead. The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
WTVQ
Sawyer’s officially opens in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WKYT 27
Name released in fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 80-year-old Robert Walker of Lexington. The death is being investigated as an accident. ORIGINAL: Lexington police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night. The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Greenwich Pike and...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble learned his fate in state court Monday morning. Goble pleaded guilty to perjury in September. A judge has now sentenced him to one year that was probated for five years. The sentencing is the final stop in the long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Community voices concerns, seeks solutions in gun violence forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Community members voiced their concerns and tried to offer solutions in a forum on gun violence, hosted by One Lexington at the Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch. " It really does take a village to raise a child,” said retired teacher LaMont Jones. “Each of...
kentuckymonthly.com
Made in Augusta
Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
WTVQ
Lexington woman given 42 months for wire fraud, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman was sentenced to 42 months in prison last week for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Jyoti Agrawal, 51, was a co-owner of ScienceTomorrow, with Subhadarshi Nayak. In December 2013, Agrawal and Nayak agreed to electronically submit a proposal with a fabricated letter of support from a subcontractor to increase their chances of receiving a Phase II SBIR grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for $999,266, evidence presented at Agrawal’s trial showed.
WKYT 27
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother. Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home. “Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to...
Comments / 0