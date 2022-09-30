Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
SNAP benefit allotment increases according to household size:
|Household Size
|Oct. 1, 2020
|Oct. 1, 2021
|Oct. 1, 2022
|1
|$204
|$250
|$281
|2
|$374
|$459
|$516
|3
|$535
|$658
|$740
|4
|$680
|$835
|$939
|5
|$807
|$992
|$1,116
|6
|$969
|$1,190
|$1,339
|7
|$1,071
|$1,316
|$1,480
|8
|$1,224
|$1,504
|$1,691
|Each additional person
|+ $153
|+ $188
|+$211
DCFS said the minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0