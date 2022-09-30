ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

By Allison Bruhl
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).

Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows

SNAP benefit allotment increases according to household size:

Household Size Oct. 1, 2020 Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 1, 2022
1 $204 $250 $281
2 $374 $459 $516
3 $535 $658 $740
4 $680 $835 $939
5 $807 $992 $1,116
6 $969 $1,190 $1,339
7 $1,071 $1,316 $1,480
8 $1,224 $1,504 $1,691
Each additional person + $153 + $188 +$211
Source: DCFS

DCFS said the minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.

