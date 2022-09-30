ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

KIVI-TV

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
FLORIDA STATE
KIVI-TV

Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
FLORIDA STATE
KIVI-TV

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Idaho with a cookbook showcasing familiar faces

Idaho continues to celebrate the Hispanics' contributions, achievements, and histories during Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing their stories and work during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs and the Idaho Commission for libraries have partnered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing a cookbook. The idea was...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents

BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Planned parenthood launching first-ever mobile abortion clinic

Planned Parenthood is launching its first-ever mobile abortion clinic in the country. The healthcare provider says the clinic will serve border regions of southern Illinois so people in states with abortion restrictions won't have to travel as far for the procedure. "Increasing our capacity to see more patients in Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE

