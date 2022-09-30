Read full article on original website
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
ohmymag.co.uk
Russia slammed with a new round of international sanctions amid illegal annexation of Ukraine
On Friday 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Russian-installed officials of four regions in Ukraine to sign formal incorporation decrees. This move marks Russia's illegal annexation of the four southeastern regions of Ukraine including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, andZaporizhzhia, which constitute one-fifth of the entire Ukrainian territory. A move which CNNcalled the ‘largest forcible annexation of land in Europe since 1945’.
US News and World Report
Russian Journalist Sobchak Faces Investigation - TASS
LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak faces a criminal investigation over a story that police suspect was "fake", state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in law enforcement. Sobchak, whose late father was the mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s and worked closely...
Russians Fleeing Mobilization Could See Key Gateway to Europe Cut Off
Norwegian politician Ine Eriksen Søreide said Saturday the debate over the border is developing "hour-to-hour."
Putin’s £90m megayacht changes name to ‘Killer Whale’ and flees port near Nato countries after his nuclear threat
VLADIMIR Putin’s £90million megayacht has fled Kaliningrad after the dictator threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine — and changed its name to “Killer Whale”. The floating mansion, formerly called Graceful, was last seen headed for St Petersburg after leaving its port in the Russian province sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.
CARS・
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Zelensky says latest Russian troops killed in war ‘were not trained for combat’
Russian soldiers who recently reached the front lines of the war in Ukraine did not have fighting experience or training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address.
airlive.net
A Russian military aircraft loaded with ammunition has crash-landed in Crimea
A Russian military aircraft crash-landed in Sevastopol, Crimea. Governor of Sevastopol said: “Extraordinary situation at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, the plane skidded off the runway during landing and caught fire. The fire brigade is currently on the scene. Please keep calm.”. At about 18:00, the Telegram channel...
Russian Analyst Warns of 'Critical' Situation as Ukraine Presses Advance
A Russian analyst has echoed the dire sentiments of others in the wake of Ukraine retaking the city of Lyman in a strong counteroffensive, warning that Moscow is facing a "critical situation." Boris Rozhin, a Crimea-based Russian war blogger, posted an update on Russian efforts to his Telegram account on...
Vladimir Putin's Speech Contains the Off-Ramp to the War in Ukraine | Opinion
"You cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable," said President John F. Kennedy of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's tough diplomacy in 1961. Kennedy's memorable line captured an enduring feature of Russian strategy rooted in tsarist times, when the boundaries of the Russian...
Russian-State TV Stunned by Lyman Retreat, Say Kyiv May Bomb Moscow
Russian officials confirmed its forces had retreated from the city of Lyman, which had previously been under its occupation.
Russian Army at 'Breaking Point' After Putin's Lyman Defeat: Lt. General
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster said Sunday that Russia's army may be at the edge of "collapse" after it faced defeat in Lyman—the previously occupied Ukrainian city where Russian forces retreated on Saturday. The loss in Lyman, which was used as a transportation hub amid Russia's invasion,...
After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
Chinese Social Media Brands Russia 'Weak Goose' After Ukraine Failures
Russia has earned the unsympathetic moniker "weak goose" on Chinese social media following the country's strategic missteps in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces find themselves mired in a costly and drawn-out war. Social media site Weibo is where one would typically find some of the loudest Chinese voices...
Putin Has Left the World No Other Option But Regime Change
His demented Kremlin speech Friday, during a ceremony in which he feebly asserted Russia was annexing portions of Ukraine, made the strongest case for the necessity of regime change in Moscow that any world leader has yet to make. But it has been clear the Russian dictator must be removed...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Putin’s Right-Hand Men Publicly Mock ‘Garbage’ War Failures
Cracks are emerging among Vladimir Putin’s cronies over the Russian president’s military leadership and whether to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. As Ukrainian forces pummeled the city of Lyman over the weekend, Ramzan Kadyrov, a longtime Putin ally and leader of Chechnya, lashed out at Putin’s approach there, criticizing Russian troops’ withdrawal and the Russian commander of the Central Military District, Alexander Lapin.
US News and World Report
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
