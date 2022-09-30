ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap

Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
