Can’t-miss cross-country meets and what to watch for this week (Oct. 3-Oct. 8)
The cross-country season is rapidly approaching its halfway point, with county and conference championships just a few weeks away. This week features a couple solid meets, headlined by the Manhatthan College Invitational that will feature some of NJ’s best in addition to other top teams around the Northeast. With...
Girls Soccer: Schueten’s hat trick lifts No. 17 Mount Olive over Pope John
Tehya Schueten had a hat trick to lead Mount Olive, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Pope John in Mount Olive. Julia Klatt also scored a goal for Mount Olive, which improved to 9-0-1 with the win. Zoe Rogan dished out two assists in the win.
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
No. 14 Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Abby Odenheimer made three saves to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (2-5-1) finished with six shots on goal but could not find the back of the net. Rancocas Valley (11-1-1) got goals...
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference following Week 5
From quarterbacks and running backs to defensive linemen and linebackers, there were plenty of standout efforts last week in New Jersey high school football. Throughout the state, players rose to the occasion to deliver eye-popping performances and lead their respective teams to important victories.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Florence- Girls soccer recap
Alexis Contes scored three goals to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 4-2 win over Florence in West Windsor. Aditi Negi had a goal and an assist for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ishita Balpande made seven saves in the win. Ava Bauer and Sydney Slotkin...
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Middletown South - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.
Woodbridge over St. Thomas Aquinas- Girls soccer recap
Ella Tom scored two goals to propel Woodbridge to a 3-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Woodbridge. Caitlin McNish also scored for Woodbridge (11-1), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Tifany Paredes made four saves to earn the shutout. Alessandra Socio made 11 saves for St. Thomas Aquinas (4-8). The...
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap
Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
Nutley over East Orange- Boys soccer recap
Jakob Schmitt and Aidan Torres each scored a goal to lead Nutley to a 2-1 win over East Orange in Nutley. Joseph Duca and Adam Ageeb each had an assist for Nutley (3-3-1). Finlay Miruelo made seven saves in the win. East Orange fell to 5-3 with the loss. The...
Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
Vernon over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Domenic Papaleo and Tyler Jones scored goals to lead Vernon to a 3-0 win over North Warren in Vernon. The other score came on an own goal. Jones increased his team-leading goal total to 13. Zack Mountain contributed two assists, while Nate Horn added one. Coach Joe Jones cited the...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
NJ reports 1,335 COVID cases, 7 deaths as transmission rate continues to decline
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to decline from last week. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.01 on Tuesday, down from 1.16 on Thursday. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled...
You’re invited to a picnic in a South Jersey graveyard
The Wenonah Historical Society and Wenonah Cemetery Association will host their seventh annual cemetery walk and picnic 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the graveyard at 390 Wenonah Ave. in Mantua. The outing will feature music by the local duo Allegra, self-guided tours with visits by some of...
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.
With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
