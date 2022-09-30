ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Defendants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four…
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
EDUCATION
WVNews

Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Beware of scammers when donating to Florida relief

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors calling to solicit monetary donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to the FBI, charity/disaster fraud schemes seek donations that do little or no work—instead, the money goes...
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

William 'Bill' Charles Knox III

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
News Break
Politics
WVNews

'Defend the Upper Yough' campaign gains momentum

FRIENDSVILLE, MD. — An online letter campaign noted during a “Defend the Upper Yough” community meeting in Friendsville on the evening of Sept. 26 resulted in over 700 responses being sent by Sept. 28. The letter campaign was started by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder and sponsored by...
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Community calendar

•RDVIC candlelight vigil, 6:45 p.m. at Brown’s Park, along W.Va. 7 in west Kingwood.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

'Adventures in Candyland' becomes newest Bridgeport (West Virginia) fall family event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly a dozen businesses will help city departments bring outdoor fun to families with children a few weeks before Halloween. From noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan said, 11 themed stations that are part of “Adventures in Candyland” will guide families around a paved path outside the baseball and soccer fields at The Bridge Sports Complex.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

South Harrison falls; WVU volleyball back home

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Roane County volleyball beat South Harrison in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Abby Louk scored nine points, three on aces, to go with nine digs and eight assists, Hope Woods tallied five kills and 16 digs and Reagan Rudder finished with 19 digs and three kills for the Hawks.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

BHS #21.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked…
BRIDGEPORT, WV

