WVNews
Proposed changes to Morgantown (West Virginia) Utility Board put on hold after opposition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After strong criticism and opposition to proposed changes to the ordinance governing the Morgantown Utility Board, Morgantown City Council voted 4-3 to table the ordinance. Mayor Jenny Selin and council members Bill Kawecki and Dave Harshbarger voted to pass the measure on first reading....
WVNews
Defendants
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four…
WVNews
Homecoming activities set for Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto and his faculty have set a week’s worth of activities to motivate students this Homecoming season. “A Night at the Movies” is this year’s theme, according to Student Council advisor Cheryl McCarthy.
WVNews
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security releases school safety initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released its new school safety initiative. Announcing the report’s release during Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing, Rob Cunningham, deputy cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that the effort’s primary focus will be on the prevention of violence at schools.
WVNews
Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
WVNews
4 receive prison terms from longtime Harrison, West Virginia, circuit judge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison County Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four defendants to prison Tuesday. Matish sentenced Wayne Edward Swiger, 35, of Clarksburg, to 2-10 years, with credit for 282 days already served, for malicious assault.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Girl Scout considers international adventure 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Calleigh Morgan, a senior Girl Scout with Troop 5344, mixed fun and service during an international trip last summer. From July 9-23, Morgan was one of 25 Girl Scouts from across the United States and Canada to hike through the Costa Rican rain forest.
WVNews
Several indicted by Marion County, West Virginia, grand jury
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Several more individuals have been indicted by the Marion County grand jury, according to Prosecutor Jeff Freeman. Those indicted are presumed innocent.
WVNews
Commissioners discuss Amendment 2 at Fall Conference
The West Virginia Association of Counties held its Fall Conference at Stonewall Resort, and a major topic of discussion was Amendment 2. Amendment 2 is on the November ballot for voters to decide.
WVNews
Beware of scammers when donating to Florida relief
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors calling to solicit monetary donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to the FBI, charity/disaster fraud schemes seek donations that do little or no work—instead, the money goes...
WVNews
William 'Bill' Charles Knox III
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In...
WVNews
'Here we grow again': UHC, WVU officials celebrate new School of Nursing campus with ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A brand new campus of the West Virginia University School of Nursing was unveiled Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Classes will begin at the new campus on Jan. 9, 2023.
WVNews
Berryman, Zorick help Liberty girls, Bridgeport boys to Harrison County cross country titles
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Destiny Berryman and Bridgeport’s Troy Zorick captured individual titles and led their teams to Harrison County crowns on Tuesday afternoon at Shinnston City Park. In the first race of the day, Berryman conquered the hilly course in 20:40.99 to beat Robert...
WVNews
Dr. Matthew Ravenscroft
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser Middle School assistant principal Dr. Matthew Ravenscroft w…
WVNews
'Defend the Upper Yough' campaign gains momentum
FRIENDSVILLE, MD. — An online letter campaign noted during a “Defend the Upper Yough” community meeting in Friendsville on the evening of Sept. 26 resulted in over 700 responses being sent by Sept. 28. The letter campaign was started by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder and sponsored by...
WVNews
Community calendar
•RDVIC candlelight vigil, 6:45 p.m. at Brown’s Park, along W.Va. 7 in west Kingwood.
WVNews
'Adventures in Candyland' becomes newest Bridgeport (West Virginia) fall family event
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly a dozen businesses will help city departments bring outdoor fun to families with children a few weeks before Halloween. From noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan said, 11 themed stations that are part of “Adventures in Candyland” will guide families around a paved path outside the baseball and soccer fields at The Bridge Sports Complex.
WVNews
South Harrison falls; WVU volleyball back home
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Roane County volleyball beat South Harrison in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Abby Louk scored nine points, three on aces, to go with nine digs and eight assists, Hope Woods tallied five kills and 16 digs and Reagan Rudder finished with 19 digs and three kills for the Hawks.
WVNews
Bridgeport earns valuable sectional wins over Buckhannon-Upshur
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked up two-goal wins against sectional foe Buckhannon-Upshur at Wayne Jamison Field on Tuesday night. The Tribe boys opened the night with a 2-0 shutout of the Bucs.
WVNews
BHS #21.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked…
