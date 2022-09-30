ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers’ Ahkello Witherspoon will not play vs. Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pressley Harvin cleared

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon did not practice again Friday and will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick satisfied NFL concussion protocol and was cleared to play in their home game against the New York Jets.

Witherspoon left last week’s loss at the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week. Levi Wallace will take his place as an every-down outside cornerback, with Arthur Maulet expected to take on a bigger role with more snaps played in the nickel/slot.

The Steelers’ top cornerback, Cameron Sutton, was a late add to the league-mandated injury report. He was listed as a limited practice participant Friday because of a groin injury that apparently occurred during practice. Sutton, though, was given a full “go” for Sunday, per the official injury report.

Fitzpatrick emerged from the Sept. 22 loss to the Browns in NFL concussion protocol, but he was a full practice participant each of the past three days. Fitzpatrick is the Steelers’ only defensive player not to miss a snap yet this season.

Also cleared to play after a week of full practices were punter Pressley Harvin and starting left guard Kevin Dotson. Harvin suffered a hip injury and Dotson an ankle ailment during the game in Cleveland.

The Steelers signed veteran punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad this week as insurance in case Harvin was not ready by Sunday.

