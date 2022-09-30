Read full article on original website
SFGate
Douglas Kirkland, Hollywood Photographer, Dies at 88
His 1961 Monroe portraits showed the superstar reclining on a bed surrounded by white satin sheets. How False Eyelashes, Wigs and Blue Contact Lenses Helped Ana de Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe for 'Blonde'. 'Blonde' Director Andrew Dominik Calls Marilyn Monroe's 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' a Film About 'Well-Dressed Whores'. In...
SFGate
Margo Price Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘This One Hurts on Another Level… I’ll Miss Her Forever’
Loretta Lynn paved the way for generations of country music artists, many of whom have taken to sharing their most cherished interactions with the iconic performer in the wake of her death at age 90. Country singer and songwriter Margo Price shared her own tribute on Instagram, writing: “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn.”
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to “Da...
