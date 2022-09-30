Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Earl George Stintzi
Earl George Stintzi, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Royal Frederick Stintzi and Sarah Ann (Klein) Stintzi. Earl grew up attending Holy Angels Catholic Church and School in Milwaukee where he received the initial Sacraments. He graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1947. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Mary Rita Kuchler, on July 24, 1948 at her home parish of St. Elizabeth in Milwaukee.
Obituary: Robert M. Anderson
Robert M. Anderson, 84, of Sister Bay, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born December 10, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Milton and Edna Anderson. Robert graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1955 before heading to Chicago where he worked a few years in construction prior to serving our country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Bob would return to Door County working in all areas of construction for Willard Erickson, Carlson Erickson Builders, and Myron Beard at Highview Builders to name a few. He also worked in the 1980s for PBI Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.
Sustainable Home Tours Oct. 15
Architects Virge Temme and Meghan Hawkins, both specialists in sustainable homes and passive-house construction, will host an architectural tour of four high-performance homes in Egg Harbor, Baileys Harbor and Sister Bay on Oct. 15, 10 am – 4 pm. The homes on display are of diverse design and construction...
Obituary: Jane Frances McIntosh
Jane Frances McIntosh, 75, of Sturgeon Bay, died on October 1, 2022, at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay after a nine year courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. She was born May 8, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN to Charles and Palma (Berkley) Kneeland. On November 26, 1966, she married Dennis D. McIntosh in Minneapolis, MN.
Obituary: Ronald Moede
Ronald Moede was born on December 21, 1934, in Rio Creek, WI. The son of the late Fred and Emily (Hanamann) Moede, he married Bonnie Neinas in Brussels on June 4, 1960, and they were married for 62+ years. He was a life-long resident of Rio Creek and was an innovative dairy farmer. He owned and managed a large dairy operation, Meade Manor Farms, which had been homesteaded by his grandfather, August Moede, in 1895. The log cabin home, barn, and herd grew to become one of the larger dairy farms in Kewaunee County under his guidance. Upon his retirement, it evolved into Meade Manor Pet Clinic, a vet service for small animals, but the land continued to flourish and produce. Ron graduated from Casco High School, Class of 1952 and Graham School for Cattlemen, Kansas. He was a member of the Wisconsin Holstein Breeders, Kewaunee County Holstein Breeders, and the National Holstein Association. He was a charter member of the Algoma FFA Alumni. His family exhibited champion dairy cattle at local, state, and national dairy cattle shows. In 1984, in Madison, the Wisconsin FFA named him Outstanding Farmer and in 1995, he was named and honored at the Wisconsin State Fair as a Century Farmer. He served as an elder in his church for many years as well as a trustee and various committee appointments. In his younger days, he was active in dartball and also high school sports. He received the Algoma Honorary Chapter Farmer Award, and the Unified Board Business Award. In his retirement, he drove school bus for 15 years for the Algoma School District and was a member of the Great Lakes Sports Fishermen. A hobby later enjoyed was his “chicken farming.” He raised a small flock of chicken, and he enjoyed passing out extra eggs to friends and relatives when the supply was greater than the family could handle. He was an avid sports fan and he and Bonnie attended both Packers Super Bowl games in 1996 and 1997, and also the Milwaukee World Series in 1983. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, both here and in upper Michigan and Minnesota. He even got Bonnie to go along with him to Lake of the Woods on the Canadian border to do some ice fishing. He held Packers season tickets since 1960 and at the time they bought their tickets they were allowed to pick out where they wanted to sit on the sidelines –there were no end zone seats yet– and the tickets cost $5.00 a piece! He traveled through most of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii as well as traveling to the Caribbean and Europe. He enjoyed a summer place in Door County for 20 years. He told many stories of farming with his dad and the fact that at the age of 12, he had his own team of horses to work with on the farm. Responsibility came early as he was left in charge whenever it was necessary for his parents to be gone for a few days. He learned to drive a truck at an early age and often drove himself to school in 8th grade and parked the vehicle a few doors down at a relatives. This was because chores need to be done before and after school. The first tractor purchased was in 1937. In his retirement, he had it restored and displayed in local fairs and tractor shows. He would tell of shocking grain and threshing crews traveling from neighbor to neighbor and the wonderful table his mother would set full of food. A vivid memory was the day WWII ended. The whole neighborhood and working crew quit in the early afternoon (unheard of) and celebrated –With beer and music! Even the clergy arrived and joined in. It was a day to remember! In his lifetime he went from horses and the depression, to the digital age and unimagined luxuries. There was no electricity and no running water in his youth and now he had wireless phones, computer screens in his vehicles, along with heated steering wheels and heated seats. Who would have thought that back then.
Obituary: Dr. Nancy Rebecca Lackey, Ph.D.
Dr. Nancy Rebecca Lackey, Ph.D., 81, formerly of Danville, IN, died Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay, WI where she had been living the past four years. She was born April 27, 1941 in Robinson, IL, the daughter of Alva Lloyd Lackey and...
Autumn eye candy and ancient shorelines on the Sugar Bush Trail
Autumn in Door County is a magical time of year. The combination of kaleidoscoping color in the still-lush foliage, the reprieve of cooling air and the still-sunny evenings make for a season of welcomed change and happy reflection. During this transitional time, I try to spend as much time outdoors...
Obituary: Ione Marie Schwantes
Ione Marie Schwantes, 84, of the Village of Hobart, died on Tuesday night, September 27, 2022 at Woodside Lutheran Home in the Village of Ashwaubenon, while surrounded by her loving family. Ione’s life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6,...
Obituary: Mary Sue Kaye
Mary Sue Kaye, 61, of Sturgeon Bay died on September 30, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care, Green Bay after a brief illness. She was born October 20, 1960, in Sturgeon Bay to Norbert and Kathleen (Carmody) Kaye. Mary graduated from Sevastopol High School and later worked for Emerson Motors and...
Obituary: Anne Louise Sele
Anne Sele, 88, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Oct. 2, 2022, at Anna’s Health Care in Sturgeon Bay with her daughter at her side. She is now in heaven with her husband Lars and her sisters, Lynn and Dorothy, and her parents Fred and Inga Hansen. Many thanks and...
Digital Equity and Inclusion Workshops
Quantum Technologies is excited to announce a series of Digital Equity and Inclusion workshops in partnership with United Way of Door County, We Are Hope, Destination Door County, Help of Door County and the Door County Library. Workshops, led by Nathan Drager and Erin Helgeson of Quantum Technologies and hosted...
