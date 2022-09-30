ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Dolphins say Tagovailoa out next Sunday with concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose medical health is the subject of an NFL investigation, will miss next Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday due to a concussion the quarterback suffered last Thursday at Cincinnati in a game many critics say he should never have been allowed to play.
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field

Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Saints' Allen praises Dalton, but won't rule out Winston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't ready to commit to starting Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton at quarterback for his increasingly desperate team's next game. “The first thing we need to do is find out where Jameis is health-wise before we make any...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization

Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games. Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash. It is...
