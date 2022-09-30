Read full article on original website
Related
Rex Ryan Blows Up on Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Rex Ryan was angry with the Dolphins for putting Tua Tagovailoa in danger.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
NFL Dolphins say Tagovailoa out next Sunday with concussion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose medical health is the subject of an NFL investigation, will miss next Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday due to a concussion the quarterback suffered last Thursday at Cincinnati in a game many critics say he should never have been allowed to play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
49ers star Deebo Samuel, RT Mike McGlinchey have some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Jalen Ramsey made a questionable effort to tackle 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Monday night - and both Samuel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey took note.
Joe Buck preempts criticism of silly ESPN 49ers animation of Lombard Street cable car
"I can't believe they had a trolley on Lombard Street."
SFGate
Saints' Allen praises Dalton, but won't rule out Winston
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't ready to commit to starting Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton at quarterback for his increasingly desperate team's next game. “The first thing we need to do is find out where Jameis is health-wise before we make any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will not play Week 5 vs Jets, no 'definitive timeline' for return, Mike McDaniel says
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he sustained a concussion in Week 4.
Warriors' Andre Iguodala has rare praise for Donte DiVincenzo
"I have this funny thing with white players. It's like, 'Yo, it ain't too many of y'all that are really good.' But he's good."
Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery, most likely ending his season
It’s only been four weeks, but the season couldn’t have begun any worse for the Washington Commanders’ offensive line. After a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders have lost three games in a row. In Week 2, Washington went into halftime down 22-0 before...
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-49ers QB Alex Smith talks concussion history in wake of Tagovailoa's scary incident
"I hate QB sneaks because of this," Smith said.
The 49ers proved they can stop anyone, and nobody can stop Deebo
Against the Rams, the Niners showed off their unrelentingly stingy defense - and the resurgence of their star receiver.
PICTURED: NFL and Premier League chiefs meet in London to share player safety tips amid concussion protocol controversy - following Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization
Highly-renowned medical leaders from the NFL and Premier League held a day-long summit on Tuesday to discuss best practices and health and safety advancements amidst the NFL London games. Foremost experts from both leagues convened in the English capital ahead of Sunday's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers clash. It is...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0