ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

From the Right: Sanctuary Cities and the debate over immigration

By Letter to the Editor
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

From the Right: Sanctuary Cities and the debate over immigration

By Don Schmitz

Sanctuary cities vote to deny cooperation with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE). In 2017, the City Council declared Malibu a sanctuary city prohibiting using city funds and resources to enforce federal civil immigration law, but are the proclaimed cities and states willing to actually be sanctuaries?

Our border with Mexico has completely broken down. Arrests have topped 2 million this year, a historic high, and over 750 have tragically died trying to cross the border. Small county morgues in Texas are overwhelmed. El Paso has 1,500 illegal migrants PER DAY they contend with, and their shelters are overwhelmed. Texas is now busing some to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., and New York, who are complaining bitterly they don’t have the resources to take care of them. Perhaps, but neither do the border towns.

The Biden administration has been flying and busing thousands to New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and others, with both Democrat and Republican congressmen complaining that there was no coordination, warning, or resources. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stated they were investigating whether the administration was conducting a “criminal act of human trafficking” by sending planeloads of migrants to their state without coordination. Four planeloads were sent to Chattanooga, Tennessee, last year, whereupon Sen. Marsha Blackburn said in May 2021, “It is absolutely unacceptable if the Biden administration is facilitating a mass migration without any input or oversight from Tennesseans and the affected communities.”

Now, for overtly political reasons, Florida and Texas are sending migrants to New York, dropping them off next to the VP’s mansion in Washington, and Martha’s Vineyard, where the Obamas reside. The latter were all relocated to a military base within two days. Apparently, when they declared themselves a sanctuary, they didn’t mean that kind of sanctuary! The White House decried it a “cruel, premeditated political stunt”. California Gov. Gavin Newsom asserted it might be kidnapping. An immigration attorney lamented that no one called ahead to alert the local government. Does this sound familiar, like the complaints levied by local governments against the Biden administration?

Advertisement

Red state governors and their supporters are amused that the lofty declarations of northern blue cities seem to evaporate when they share the pain to house, provide health care, and schooling to undocumented immigrants. The whole thing is tragic; these are our fellow human beings. They are pawns in our dysfunctional national debate over the border, which has raged for decades.

However, the Biden administration threw the doors open. Caravans of thousands walked to the border wearing Biden campaign T-shirts. Drug cartels make over $1 billion annually smuggling people, forcing them to carry their drugs, decorating “rape trees” with the underwear of the women they routinely assault on the journey. Interestingly, the Department of Homeland Security reported that illegal entries plummeted 87 percent when the wall was built in the Yuma sector, and Biden authorized completion of that section this July. But although taxpayers had already paid for large sections of the border wall elsewhere, Biden halted construction, and taxpayers now pay millions to guard the steel as it rusts in the desert.

Some lament air-conditioned busing of immigrants to other states without having proper arrangements made for them upon arrival. Valid. However, it pales in comparison to our federal government enacting lackadaisical policies whereupon millions of people suffer in the desert on foot, forced into carrying drugs, being murdered and raped by the cartels at whim, to arrive in border states sleeping under bridges. The New York Times reported in July on torture chamber houses in Texas where cartel smugglers mutilated limbs and raped women until their families sent them more money. Fifty-three migrants packed into a tractor-trailer died in June, cooked alive in the heat, the deadliest smuggling incident in our history. Yet this month VP Kamala Harris declared, “We have a secure border”. It’s not secure, it’s a humanitarian crisis. Shame on her, shame on us.

Busing of the migrants by Texas and Florida are indeed a political stunt, but an effective one. It is easy to haughtily declare one’s state a sanctuary, but except for California and New Mexico, none of the 11 states that have done so are on the border. They are far from the suffering, and their communities and taxpayers don’t feel the pain. Maybe they should; perhaps they should “walk their talk”.

If a community wants to truly be a sanctuary for the plight of the illegal immigrants, they shouldn’t be waiting for desperate border states to bus them to their communities and complain bitterly when they do. They should put their laudable humanitarian mores into action, send the buses on their dime, greet them at their City Hall and escort them into the housing they built for them, make sure they are fed, clothed, and take their children to school. Then, and only then, will they truly be a sanctuary city.

The post From the Right: Sanctuary Cities and the debate over immigration appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICS
Insider

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Even Bill Clinton says there's a 'limit' to how many migrants US can take: Ex-President breaks with Dems - but slams Republican 'stunts' of sending migrants north

Former President Bill Clinton said the U.S. has a 'limit' to how many migrants it can take into the country and said there are are some who 'game' the system. 'There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal,' the former president said, referencing record border crossings.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Sanctuaries#The City Council#Democrat#Republican
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
921
Followers
820
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy