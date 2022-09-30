ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Six in 10 Americans think Congress is out of touch with climate change: poll

By Hanna Kang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

US Capitol in Washington, DC, framed by storm clouds in May 2021.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • A majority of Americans believe Congress is "out of touch" with climate change, a new poll found.
  • Adults who strongly disapprove of President Joe Biden's job were most likely to think Congress is "out of touch."
  • Adults who strongly approve of Biden's job were most likely to think Congress is "in touch" with climate change.

A majority of American adults think Congress is out of touch on climate change, a new Insider/Morning Consult poll found .

About six out of 10 adults surveyed said they think Congress is "very out of touch" or "somewhat out of touch," according to the poll.

The group that most thought Congress is out of touch with climate change? People who strongly disapprove of Joe Biden's job as president.

Climate change has been one of the issues topping Biden's agenda .

Since entering the White House, he rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, passed an infrastructure bill that includes new federal investments for next-generation clean energy projects, expanded the power grid for renewables, and announced the first round of funding for a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.

More than half of every single demographic surveyed thought Congress is out of touch on climate change. The exceptions: Democratic men, religious non-Protestants/Catholics, non-Christians, and people who strongly approve of President Joe Biden's job in general.

But when broken down by age demographics, every age group from 18-to-24 to 75+ thought Congress wasn't doing a good job on climate.

The survey is part of Insider's " Red, White, and Gray " project, which explores the ongoing gerontocracy in the US and its ramifications for a younger generation.

Separately, a recent study by the Pew Research Center found that Americans are divided over the direction of Biden's climate change policies: about half of US adults surveyed say the Biden administration's policies on climate change are taking the country in the right direction, while almost as many say the policies are taking the country in the wrong direction.

The partisan divide goes much deeper in Congress, with over eight in 10 Republicans and independents who lean toward the GOP saying Biden's climate policies are taking the country in the wrong direction and nearly eight in 10 Democrats and Democratic leaners saying Biden is moving the country in the right direction on climate policy.

The Insider/Morning Consult survey was conducted from September 8 through September 10 and had 2,210 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

Read the original article on Business Insider

