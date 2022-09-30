Effective: 2022-10-04 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO