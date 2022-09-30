ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 18

Marge Pfeifer
4d ago

I know money is one issue but how about disciplining the disruptive and disrespectful children in the classroom!!!!! No one can correct or take anything away from these kids and they know it. These kids stop the learning process many times during the day. I have personal knowledge that one child would cause problems in a class and the class would need to leave the room because this child was causing problems. This happened repeatedly, why wasn't this child removed from the school and the parents held responsible??????. Teachers can't teach anymore they have to accommodate unruly kids.

Reply(4)
16
Guest
3d ago

These teachers are dealing with kids with mental, abuse and family issues, no one or officials are addressing these issues. These teacher cant teach because they spend majority of the time deal with these disruptive kid. They get abused by these students, parents and get no protection or help, I can see why these teachers are giving up its not worth it anymore.

Reply(1)
5
Dennis Lewis
3d ago

goodbye the breeders pay to send their kids to school and cut taxes. there is already an exodus of retired people leaving this state and I'm about to join them.

Reply
2
Related
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland educators eye better pay following Baltimore County deal

Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates , officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
City
Rosedale, MD
Dundalk, MD
Government
City
Dundalk, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#School Of Education#Annapolis
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
historynet.com

The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital

In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
FREDERICK, MD
Maryland Reporter

BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World in Baltimore

BetRivers mobile app, part of Rush Street Interactive, is currently legal in 12 states and will soon be adding BetRivers Sportsbook Maryland to its growing industry footprint. BetRivers was the first online sportsbook to launch in four states, including Pennsylvania, and has a “first” to claim in Maryland, as well. Due to its partnership with Bingo World, BetRivers operates the first non-casino retail sportsbook in the state.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: High court to hear Cox challenge to early vote count; Hogan gathers supporters over possible presidential run

HIGH COURT TO HEAR COX APPEAL ON EARLY COUNT OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS: On Friday, Maryland’s highest court will hear an appeal challenging the early start to mail-in ballot counting this fall. The Maryland Court of Appeals will hear arguments from the Maryland State Board of Elections, which asked to begin counting ballots Oct. 1, and from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, who has challenged the move. Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: New poll gives Moore even bigger lead over Cox; Lashar hopes to outpoll Cox; Peroutka clings to hard-right stands

NEW POLL: MOORE LEAD WIDENS OVER COX: Maryland Democrat and political newcomer Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Donald Trump-aligned Republican Dan Cox in the governor’s race five weeks before Election Day, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds. Eighty-six percent of registered Democrats say they would vote for him if the election were held today; while 22 percent of registered Republicans also say they would vote for him in November, leaving Cox with a slim path to victory. Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy