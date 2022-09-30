I know money is one issue but how about disciplining the disruptive and disrespectful children in the classroom!!!!! No one can correct or take anything away from these kids and they know it. These kids stop the learning process many times during the day. I have personal knowledge that one child would cause problems in a class and the class would need to leave the room because this child was causing problems. This happened repeatedly, why wasn't this child removed from the school and the parents held responsible??????. Teachers can't teach anymore they have to accommodate unruly kids.
These teachers are dealing with kids with mental, abuse and family issues, no one or officials are addressing these issues. These teacher cant teach because they spend majority of the time deal with these disruptive kid. They get abused by these students, parents and get no protection or help, I can see why these teachers are giving up its not worth it anymore.
goodbye the breeders pay to send their kids to school and cut taxes. there is already an exodus of retired people leaving this state and I'm about to join them.
