Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO promises ‘everything app’ as $44bn do-over buyout accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal. The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
5 simple ways to create a burner phone number in seconds
Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.
The Android Police podcast storms in with mobile gaming angst
This week, Hurricane Ian did its worst across Florida, and Stadia shut down. Unfortunately, we recorded our show on Tuesday, but we think you'll be able to appreciate what we've got: a users' choice Pixel bracket, a chat about storm prep and awareness, and our eye on the growing walls in the gardens that house our mobile games. Join us on the Android Police podcast, won't you?
Check out Android's new eerily natural reading voice
For as complex as modern technology is, we're also in an age where accessibility features are more advanced than ever. Google is among the many companies that has clearly prioritized their development, actively building out plenty of customizable accessibility features. This week, we're learning about text-to-speech (TTS) features getting a major upgrade for most Android devices.
Google System Updates welcome almost-forgotten audio switching feature
September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Weekend poll: Will you watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event this week?
Bombarded by more leaks than any smartphone company in the industry, Google gave up on trying to keep secrets over a year ago. Instead, it's been giving us teases and glimpses of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all summer long. This week, Google's taking the stage in New York City to officially unveil its latest lineup of gadgets, and even though the leaks have been relentless, it's still an exciting time to be a gadget fan.
You've seen the Nothing Ear Stick, but you should see the earbuds themselves
Nothing may have a decent technical backbone to it, but for Carl Pei's newest brand, the messaging has to be all about the flair. The Nothing Ear Stick has been nothing but flair since we heard about it more than a week ago between fashion shows and Instagram runway videos. But for all the looks, some people are still wondering if it would matter if they bought an Ear Stick over a Nothing Ear (1). In fact, what's preventing you from getting literally any other pair of wireless earbuds? Well, surely some new renders will help Nothing make the case for the Ear Stick buds?
Google Maps wants to give your neighborhood a 'vibe check'
While we're all looking ahead to next week's Pixel launch, it's not the only event Google's holding this fall. The Search On conference brought all sorts of various improvements and enhancements to the company's search engine, and it didn't stop there. As we approach the holiday travel season in the coming months, Google Maps is getting some new features that seem perfect for planning out your next vacation, no matter where in the world you're headed.
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
The best augmented reality games for Android in 2022
Augmented reality (AR) games connect the real world with the virtual one. They use the camera and GPS to incorporate real-world elements into gameplay. As a result, they also benefit from a powerful Android smartphone. Some combine worlds better than others, so we’ve compiled a list of the best augmented...
Google looks like it's got big European plans for the Pixel 7
Google's Pixel smartphones are some of the best phones money can buy, but global availability has always been a challenge for Google's hardware prospects. Aside from the US, Pixel availability around the world has been occasionally spotty. Google has worked hard to improve it, though. The Pixel 6 last year launched in eight countries, including France, Japan, and, of course, the US. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, the company's upcoming flagship devices, might be available in more countries than ever this time around, as Google is teasing hardware announcements in a handful of European countries.
Google Search will show you results before you’re even done typing
Google’s big Pixel 7 and 7 Pro reveal is slated to happen on October 6, but before that, the company held another annual event. Search On is Google’s yearly event that it uses to showcase everything that is new in Search and related products, like multisearch for Lens and tons of new features for Maps. But even an old product like Google Search is in for some select enhancements. You can look forward to Google giving you results before you’re even done typing. Plus, prepare for Google Search to become a lot more visual and video-based.
