Nothing may have a decent technical backbone to it, but for Carl Pei's newest brand, the messaging has to be all about the flair. The Nothing Ear Stick has been nothing but flair since we heard about it more than a week ago between fashion shows and Instagram runway videos. But for all the looks, some people are still wondering if it would matter if they bought an Ear Stick over a Nothing Ear (1). In fact, what's preventing you from getting literally any other pair of wireless earbuds? Well, surely some new renders will help Nothing make the case for the Ear Stick buds?

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO