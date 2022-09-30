ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
CHULA VISTA, CA
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California

Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista Police Department to host first Tacos with a Cop event

The Chula Vista Police Department will host its own Taco Tuesday with its first Tacos with a Cop event, encouraging community members to engage with local law enforcement while enjoying free food. The department’s first Tacos with a cop event will feature free food and drinks provided by Northgate Market...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista holds Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit Grand Opening this Sunday!

Chula Vista Public Library collaborates with the Friends of the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, Filipinos in San Diego, PASACAT and FANHS-San Diego and COPAO to build this exciting project that honors Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. Tomorrow, Sunday October 2, The Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch will hold the highly-anticipating...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America

Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US

Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
SAN DIEGO, CA

