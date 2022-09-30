Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego County, City Resolve to Build 10,000 Housing Units on Government Land
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council Monday agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day
The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
kusi.com
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
News 8 KFMB
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
San Diegans could soon pay much more for water, now that a long-delayed rate analysis is moving forward
City already is imposing a second consecutive 3 percent rate increase to cover rising costs of imported water.
Women says San Diego Police shot her during mental health crisis
SAN DIEGO — A woman who was shot three times by San Diego Police Officers in May 2020 while inside of her East Village apartment in the midst of a mental health crisis is suing the city of San Diego and the officers involved. In her lawsuit, Rosa Calva,...
News 8 KFMB
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California
Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Police Department to host first Tacos with a Cop event
The Chula Vista Police Department will host its own Taco Tuesday with its first Tacos with a Cop event, encouraging community members to engage with local law enforcement while enjoying free food. The department’s first Tacos with a cop event will feature free food and drinks provided by Northgate Market...
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista holds Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit Grand Opening this Sunday!
Chula Vista Public Library collaborates with the Friends of the Chula Vista Heritage Museum, Filipinos in San Diego, PASACAT and FANHS-San Diego and COPAO to build this exciting project that honors Filipinos and Filipino-Americans. Tomorrow, Sunday October 2, The Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch will hold the highly-anticipating...
Bakersfield Channel
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
NBC San Diego
National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US
Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
