DETROIT — Three days after President George W. Bush was narrowly re-elected over John Kerry, I was at a party filled mainly with affluent white liberals who were stunned by the result. “How could this have happened? I’ve never even met anyone who voted for Bush,” one older woman literally wailed. Yes, you have, I told her, lots of them. You just didn’t realize it. She refused to believe me. I found that both funny and an unsettling hint that we were evolving from a country with two major political parties to a country divided into two hostile factions who essentially didn’t talk to each other. What I didn’t know was that it was going to get much worse.
Again The Blade bares its core in the disturbing editorial on President Biden. It seems the word salad of this particular editorial is slamming President Biden regarding loan forgiveness for college students. Let’s face it. The root of that whole issue is greed and the rise in tuition rates to the point that payment for the majority of students is impossible. Rather, you should be concerned with the threat to our democracy and the political divide in this country, for which former President Donald Trump is personally responsible. Never has there been a president who has repeatedly broken his oath of office to defend the Constitution.
