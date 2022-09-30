DETROIT — Three days after President George W. Bush was narrowly re-elected over John Kerry, I was at a party filled mainly with affluent white liberals who were stunned by the result. “How could this have happened? I’ve never even met anyone who voted for Bush,” one older woman literally wailed. Yes, you have, I told her, lots of them. You just didn’t realize it. She refused to believe me. I found that both funny and an unsettling hint that we were evolving from a country with two major political parties to a country divided into two hostile factions who essentially didn’t talk to each other. What I didn’t know was that it was going to get much worse.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO