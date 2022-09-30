ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Scarlet Nation

Three Thoughts on Rutgers Football's 49-10 loss to No. 3 Ohio State

Since starting 3-0, Rutgers has now dropped two in a row following its 49–10 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. Here are three thoughts after the game…. While there is no easy way to take a 39-point shellacking, the Scarlet Knights need to move on quickly considering they now play a crucial game against Nebraska with one less day of preparation.
COLUMBUS, OH

