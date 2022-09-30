Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Childhood Emotional Neglect Test
This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
AOL Corp
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
Someecards
Dad asks if it's wrong to ask wife to watch newborn at night during maternity leave.
Parenting a baby is hard, and sometimes one parent feels like they're doing all the work. When this dad feels just that, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:. "AITA for asking my wife to take care of our newborn during the night hours while she is on maternity leave?"
msn.com
What Babies and Toddlers Need to Become Good Readers
A growing number of states, cities, and districts are now requiring schools to teach phonics. In other words, to teach kids how to read. That’s welcome news for a country that’s suffered from dismal reading outcomes for decades and now also contends with persistent COVID-19-wrought learning losses. For...
studyfinds.org
Women overweight when pregnant could impact fertility in sons, but not daughters
AARHUS, Denmark — Women who are overweight during pregnancy are more likely to birth sons with fertility issues, according to a study out of Denmark. The research showed no correlation between infertility in daughters and maternal weight, however. Infertility, described as the inability to conceive a child for over...
‘I Have an Incredible Paid Maternity Leave Package—I Wish I Wasn’t in the Minority’
Ashley R., 32, lives in Los Angeles with her husband, John, and her two children, Landon, age two, and Arlo, four months. She is a marketing manager for a large media company. Her organization offers up to a year of fully paid parental leave, but she is planning to be off for eight months.
Parenting Hacks: Step-By-Step Guide to Introducing Solids to Your Baby
(BPT) - As a parent, watching your child reach milestone moments — such as exploring new foods — is exciting yet sometimes anxiety-inducing. Introducing solid foods should be an adventure of new tastes and textures as well as an opportunity to set the foundation for healthy eating habits throughout your baby’s life. The best way to combat the uncertainty and fear associated with starting solids is through education. To help make your family’s transition safe and stress-free as you navigate baby’s first foods, here are 7 easy-to-follow steps:
BBC
Rett Syndrome: Somerset mum's 'survival mode' as girl regressed
Everything about Niamh was normal - she could play and run just like other three-year-old girls. It was only when her mum, Alice Dolan, noticed her daughter was choking on food that alarm bells started to ring. Then Niamh stopped making eye contact with her mum and she started to...
Baby sling safety is under the spotlight – a 5-point checklist can keep infants safe
Carrying babies in a soft fabric sling or carrier close to their parent or caregiver has been practised throughout the world for centuries. However, the recent inquest into the death of a three-week old baby boy in New South Wales has highlighted the potential risks of this valued aspect of infant care. At least five babies across three Australian states have died during use of an infant sling or baby carrier since 2004. Case reports from Australia, France, Japan and the United States have also highlighted the risk of injuries and deaths associated with slings and carriers. Although rare, these...
Healthline
When Do Babies Start to Roll Over?
Perhaps your baby is cute, cuddly, and a hater of tummy time. They’re 3 months old and not showing any signs of independent movement when laid down (or even a desire to move). Your friends or family keep asking if your child has started rolling over yet and, as...
Hundreds of thousands more women than men prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs ‘harder to come off than heroin’
Hundreds of thousands more women than men have been prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs which experts warn are harder to come off than heroin, The Independent can reveal.New information obtained under freedom of information (FoI) laws shows women in England were 59 per cent more likely to be prescribed benzodiazepines - better known by the brand names of Valium, Xanax and Temazapam - than men between January 2017 and December 2021.The exclusive data shows 1,661,178 men were prescribed benzodiazepines, while 2,641,656 women were given prescriptions for these tranquilliser drugs in this period.Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia - with...
ADDitude
“My ADHD Unleashed a Workaholic. ‘Quiet Quitting’ Is Saving Me.”
We’ve all heard the expression, “Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life.”. That’s what I thought happened to me. I fell hard for my job of five years not because of its title or salary, but because I had a deep, genuine interest in the field. My workplace was a constant source of stimulation. I was able to socialize and be creative. It was easy to enter intense states of hyperfocus and lose track of time.
CNBC
Want to raise strong, resilient kids? Create 'nurturing routines,' says parenting expert—here’s how
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
cohaitungchi.com
Intermittent Fasting While Pregnant — or Trying to Get Pregnant
Always speak to your doctor before making any significant changes to your diet and exercise habits. You are reading: Can you fast when pregnant | Intermittent Fasting While Pregnant — or Trying to Get Pregnant. Intermittent fasting is generally not recommended to women during pregnancy. There isn’t a whole...
How Long Does It Take New Parents To Catch Up On Sleep?
Sleep-deprived parents don’t even know how sleep deprived they are, according to sleep consultant Conner Herman. Herman, who’s a parent of four, says she only recently felt fully caught up on sleep herself. Before that, she remembers being amazing that anyone had the energy for anything. “How did you decide to get up and go for a walk? Aren’t you tired?” Herman, the co-founder of the Dream Baby Team and co-author of The Dream Sleeper, jokes about her exhaustion. But there’s hope at the end of the gradual road to rest recovery, she adds. “You wake up one day and want to go for a walk again.”
FDA Warns Topical Prescription Medication Is Deadly for Dogs
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that topical prescription medications containing flurbiprofen are toxic to animals. Ingesting even a tiny amount can lead to severe sickness and death. The warning comes after several reports of dogs becoming sick and dying after consuming the medicine. What Is Flurbiprofen?. Flurbiprofen,...
