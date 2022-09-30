On Sunday, October 2 at 6:49 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of 2 car motor vehicle crash on W. Green St. at S. Geneva St. It was determined that a white Jeep Wrangler, operated by Shalyn McClintock, failed to stop for the stop sign on S. Geneva St. and then crashed into a black Chevy Suburban which was headed eastbound on W. Green St. The collision caused the Chevy to change direction and come to a stop in the front bushes of 125 W. Green St. No injuries were reported from the crash.

ITHACA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO