Endicott, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whcuradio.com

Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Four Accused of Stealing UTV and Trailer in Kirkwood

Four people are being charged in connection with the theft of a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood during the late night hours of October 2. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Michael Benedict of Binghamton, 42-year-old Stephen Parson of Greene along with 56-year-old Melissa Johnson and 36-year-old Patrick Hill, both of Smithville Flats were arrested in the incident.
KIRKWOOD, NY
Crime & Safety
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Make DWI Arrest In Green/Geneva St Crash

On Sunday, October 2 at 6:49 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of 2 car motor vehicle crash on W. Green St. at S. Geneva St. It was determined that a white Jeep Wrangler, operated by Shalyn McClintock, failed to stop for the stop sign on S. Geneva St. and then crashed into a black Chevy Suburban which was headed eastbound on W. Green St. The collision caused the Chevy to change direction and come to a stop in the front bushes of 125 W. Green St. No injuries were reported from the crash.
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2

During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying larceny suspect

NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public. They’re trying to identify the man pictured below. They say he could be responsible for a larceny in the Town of Newark Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s website.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four Charged with Grand Larceny

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says four people have been charged with Grand Larceny after a utility trailer and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) were stolen. According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to 581 Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood for a report of a stolen light utility trailer with a Polaris side-by-side on the trailer.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
NewsChannel 36

Semi Hauling 40,000lbs of Bananas Overturns on I-86

LOWMAN, NY (WENY) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of bananas overturned on Interstate 86 Monday evening in Chemung County. The crash happened around 10:15PM Monday, in between exits 57 and 58 in the westbound lane. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas when the driver lost control and overturned in the median.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Inmate Arrested on Assault Charge

An inmate in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility was arrested after the sheriff's office says he assaulted another inmate. The sheriff's office says Dallas D. Tong was arrested after he punched another inmate in the face. The inmate was taken to UHS General Hospital for treatment for a fractured...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

