whcuradio.com
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
Four Accused of Stealing UTV and Trailer in Kirkwood
Four people are being charged in connection with the theft of a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood during the late night hours of October 2. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Michael Benedict of Binghamton, 42-year-old Stephen Parson of Greene along with 56-year-old Melissa Johnson and 36-year-old Patrick Hill, both of Smithville Flats were arrested in the incident.
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Make DWI Arrest In Green/Geneva St Crash
On Sunday, October 2 at 6:49 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of 2 car motor vehicle crash on W. Green St. at S. Geneva St. It was determined that a white Jeep Wrangler, operated by Shalyn McClintock, failed to stop for the stop sign on S. Geneva St. and then crashed into a black Chevy Suburban which was headed eastbound on W. Green St. The collision caused the Chevy to change direction and come to a stop in the front bushes of 125 W. Green St. No injuries were reported from the crash.
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
House fire on St. John Avenue in Binghamton
A fire this morning on Binghamton's Westside was put out quickly.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
wxhc.com
Food Truck Explosion Under Investigation; Was Parked At Pumpkinfest (Video From Scene Included)
The City of Cortland Fire Department, along with the City of Cortland Police Department are on the scene of an apparent explosion from a food truck. They responded to the scene around 8 this morning to find the Deli Bros Food Truck roof had been blown off. In a press...
whcuradio.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying larceny suspect
NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public. They’re trying to identify the man pictured below. They say he could be responsible for a larceny in the Town of Newark Valley. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s website.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Four Charged with Grand Larceny
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says four people have been charged with Grand Larceny after a utility trailer and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) were stolen. According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to 581 Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood for a report of a stolen light utility trailer with a Polaris side-by-side on the trailer.
Name released of victim in fatal Endicott house fire
On September 28th, the Village of Endicott Fire and Police Departments responded to a fatal house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.
ATV stolen from Hancock residence
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft on a Can-Am 1000R ATV from a Town of Hancock residence.
Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic
SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
Windsor man pleads guilty to motorcycle theft
Today, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, pled guilty to Robbery in the Third Degree, a felony.
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.
NewsChannel 36
Semi Hauling 40,000lbs of Bananas Overturns on I-86
LOWMAN, NY (WENY) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of bananas overturned on Interstate 86 Monday evening in Chemung County. The crash happened around 10:15PM Monday, in between exits 57 and 58 in the westbound lane. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas when the driver lost control and overturned in the median.
15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Inmate Arrested on Assault Charge
An inmate in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility was arrested after the sheriff's office says he assaulted another inmate. The sheriff's office says Dallas D. Tong was arrested after he punched another inmate in the face. The inmate was taken to UHS General Hospital for treatment for a fractured...
