While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO