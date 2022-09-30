ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire District Seeking Treasurer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Fire District is in the market for a new treasurer after Cory Thurston announced at last week's Prudential Committee meeting that he plans to step down from the office. Thurston has served in the capacity since he was elected in May 2019 to what,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

BRTA Temporarily Reducing Route 14 Service

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA)’s bus route 14 is temporarily reducing service. This service reduction is directly attributable to the nationwide bus driver shortage now impacting the residents of Berkshire County. Bus route 14 will not be running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. effective immediately through mid-November. The bus route 14 will continue to operate in the evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.. If riders used the bus route 14 during the day, customers can still travel in the similar corridor by utilizing BRTA’s bus route 12.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mass MoCA, North Adams Seek Study on Downtown Connections

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Getting people from Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art to the downtown has been a goal since the museum opened more than two decades ago. But despite bringing in millions of dollars every year, the massive museum's ability to revive Main Street has been tepid at best.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield License Board Pull Tito's License, Delays Transfer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Licensing Board on Monday rescinded Tito's Mexican Grill's liquor license after it was abandoned. Next month, the board will entertain a motion to transfer an existing license to Tito's under new ownership. "This isn't what we would like to do with these licenses," board member...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street improvements Oct. 3 to 7

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Oct. 3 to 7, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Oct. 3: curbing on Federico Drive. Tuesday, Oct. 4: finish pave on Valentine Road. Wednesday, Oct. 5: finish...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dream Away Lodge Reopening in 2023 Under New Ownership

BECKET, Mass. — The historic Dream Away Lodge is expected to reopen in the spring under new ownership. It was announced on Sunday that former owner Daniel Osman sold the restaurant to The Dreamaway Lodge RE LLC. The plan is to bring back everything that the Dream Away is...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Reception for New Great Barrington Library Director Oct. 7

The Board of Library Trustees and Friends of the Great Barrington Libraries welcome the new Library Director, Samara Klein; the public is invited to meet her at a free reception on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the reading room of The Mason Library. Klein is seeking...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Art Center Opens Second Location in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Art Center — formerly IS183 Art School — cut the ribbon on its Pittsfield location on Friday, increasing accessibility for Central Berkshire residents and beyond. "For us, being able to be in the heart of Berkshire County is incredible for our programming," Executive...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Investigating Daytime Shooting on Springside Avenue

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are asking for information about a shooting incident Monday on Springside Avenue that saw several homes struck by bullets while children were getting off a school bus. A ShotSpotter activation occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Monday on Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

SVHC Announces Director of Development

BENNINGTON, Vt. —The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Caryn Packard, MHA, CHES, CPT, as its Director of Development. Packard has an array of healthcare-related experience. In this new role, she will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Tiny Town of Monroe Celebrates 200 Years

MONROE, Mass. — The town celebrated its 200th anniversary with a special day of festivities on Sept. 17 this year. Visitors came from as far away as Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Vermont to help mark the occasion and share in the celebration. The...
MONROE, MA
iBerkshires.com

BHS, Berkshire Boards of Health to host Vaccine Clinic

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in October. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Williams College Field House, is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Hit And Run Accident In North Adams (UPDATED)

While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA

