mtpr.org
Montana Commissioner of Political Practices resigns
Montana’s top political Commissioner of Political Practices announced Monday he’s resigning, a few weeks before his term is up. Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan’s six-year term was set to run through January. Mangan instead is resigning November 7 for an unspecified job in the private sector.
No redistricting without Native representation
Every two years, Montanans who are elected from their communities travel from all over Montana to gather at the State Capitol to convene the Montana Legislature. During our time together, we work to deliver legislation that will help Montanans, including funding for our schools and hospitals, protecting our public lands, and keeping our economy strong. […] The post No redistricting without Native representation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bursting our bubble
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Housing task force details regulatory reforms, other proposals aimed at affordability crunch
A draft report released Monday night by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force details a slew of ideas to boost housing supply in an effort to tackle Montana’s affordability crunch, previewing legislation that could be advanced by the governor and lawmakers during next year’s legislative session. Several...
Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws […]
“Third Places” In Montana, And Why They Matter
There's no denying that Montana is growing as Americans move away from the east and west coasts of the country seeking cheaper housing and employment opportunities. It's put a strain on infrastructure and housing as our biggest cities seem to be bursting at the seams, worsened by the impact of COVID-19.
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
Montana’s Best Cinnamon Rolls? Here’s Our List For The Top 5.
It seems that once the leaves start to change and the temperatures start to drop, we start to crave our favorite fall and winter foods. Chili, stews, and soups are always popular this time of year, and just as comforting are cinnamon rolls. There is just something about the ooey gooey goodness of a hot, fresh-baked cinnamon roll that brings a smile to your face—and your tummy.
Montana Pranksters Troll Curious People with Gigantic Elk Antlers
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Fall means hunting season here in Montana. As new hunting seasons continue to pen each week. Montana's archery season has been going on for nearly a month, and waterfowl hunting season just opened up this past weekend. I am excited for opening day of pronghorn antelope this Saturday. And, many Montanans are gearing up for the general big game hunting season coming up on October 22nd.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
Federal judge orders more analysis of Rosebud coal mine expansion
A Billings judge has given the U.S. Department of the Interior a year-and-a-half to conduct a more extensive analysis of a proposal to pull 70 million tons of coal from an expansion of the Rosebud mine. The ruling comes as coal faces an uncertain future, both nationally and statewide, with...
NBCMontana
Number of issues cause gas prices to rise in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to AAA, a number of factors are causing gas prices in Montana to rise. At least six California refineries are getting maintenance done right now, and there is a limited pipeline supply to the west coast from east of the Rockies. A fire also has...
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
This Popular Montana Attraction Is One Of A Kind.
Here in Montana, there are a whole lot of things to see and do. Montana is home to beautiful mountains, pristine lakes and streams, lush forests, and stunning prairies. If you love the outdoors, I can't think of a better place to be than right here in Big Sky Country.
Rising rental costs in Montana driving need for assistance
In response to rising housing costs across the country, the federal government has announced it’s raising “fair market rents."
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
yourbigsky.com
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 4, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world
Biggest Chunk of Montana Currently For Sale is 26k Acre Ranch
What could be your own big, historic ranch is near Jon Tester's, but yours would be more than 14 times as big. It's also a Montana bargain at $17,450,000. (The Tester Family farm near Big Sandy, Montana is approximately 1,800 acres and has been in their family for over 100 years.)
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
