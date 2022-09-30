Read full article on original website
Fast-casual brand Chipotle Mexican Grill is proceeding with its test of robotic kitchen assistants created by Miso Robotics to automate the process of making tortilla chips. The company announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) that it has moved into the next phase of testing, with the technology to go live at a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California, in October.
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
Over the last several months, Walmart has undergone a continuous stream of adjustments. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
In another inflation blow to consumers, Sam's Club announced it would increase its membership fees for the first time in nine years. See: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's ClubFind: 7 Walmart...
The past few years have been tough for Burger King.
WALMART is investing $57million in three of its locations in an effort to revamp its stores to include more self-checkout options. The multi-million dollar investment will go towards a trio of locations in Puerto Rico to modernize them with up-to-date service and technology. According to Walmart's Public and Government Affairs...
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
A fast-growing cookie chain is turning to a fast-growing chicken chain for its next executive. Crumbl Cookies on Thursday named Graciela Chadwick the company’s new chief operating officer. She will oversee operations and work with the company’s franchisees. Chadwick starts in early November. Chadwick is from Mexico City...
Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item
Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
When it comes to American culture, one area that many people may think of is fast food. According to research conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, 36.6% of American adults consume fast food daily. With so many people eating fast food, a resilient track record and a host of competitive advantages, quick service restaurants (“QSRs”) have become an interesting emerging investment opportunity.
