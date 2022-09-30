ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

pymnts

Restaurant Brands Step up Automation Efforts

Fast-casual brand Chipotle Mexican Grill is proceeding with its test of robotic kitchen assistants created by Miso Robotics to automate the process of making tortilla chips. The company announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) that it has moved into the next phase of testing, with the technology to go live at a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California, in October.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Important Changes at Walmart Announced

Over the last several months, Walmart has undergone a continuous stream of adjustments. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
TECHNOLOGY
foodondemandnews.com

Uber Announces Toast, Clover POS Integrations

Uber Eats has begun “industry-first” point-of-sale integrations with Toast and Clover, which the second-largest U.S. delivery provider said will lead to a more effortless onboarding experience for merchants. The automatic integration with two of the industry’s largest POS providers will include tighter connections between merchants’ POS and online...
CELL PHONES
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Crumbl Cookies names former Chick-fil-A executive COO

A fast-growing cookie chain is turning to a fast-growing chicken chain for its next executive. Crumbl Cookies on Thursday named Graciela Chadwick the company’s new chief operating officer. She will oversee operations and work with the company’s franchisees. Chadwick starts in early November. Chadwick is from Mexico City...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item

Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
RESTAURANTS
thediwire.com

A new golden age for fast food?

When it comes to American culture, one area that many people may think of is fast food. According to research conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, 36.6% of American adults consume fast food daily. With so many people eating fast food, a resilient track record and a host of competitive advantages, quick service restaurants (“QSRs”) have become an interesting emerging investment opportunity.
RESTAURANTS

