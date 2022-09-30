ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Macon flea market happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its Fall Flea Market this weekend. The flea market is a fundraiser for the foundation and offers a variety of goods from used furniture to antiques. All purchases go to the Historic Macon Foundation to help in the foundation’s restoration efforts. Stafford Gudenrath, the Director of Engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, spoke about current projects the foundation is working on thanks to the proceeds from the flea market, including the recent restoration of Engine House Number 4.
13WMAZ

Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
13WMAZ

Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
wgxa.tv

Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
