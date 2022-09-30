MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its Fall Flea Market this weekend. The flea market is a fundraiser for the foundation and offers a variety of goods from used furniture to antiques. All purchases go to the Historic Macon Foundation to help in the foundation’s restoration efforts. Stafford Gudenrath, the Director of Engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, spoke about current projects the foundation is working on thanks to the proceeds from the flea market, including the recent restoration of Engine House Number 4.

