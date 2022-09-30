ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

White Castle Shrinks Its Hamburgers Down to Pizza Roll Size

White Castle has long been at the forefront of putting fast food into grocers' freezer sections. The chain loves to brag that it was America's first fast-food hamburger chain in 1921, but the company also says that they were the first fast food brand to have a retail division as well, launched in 1987. (And as the son of a White Castle diehard, I can attest to the excitement our family felt at being able to pick up frozen burgers from the supermarket during my childhood.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hill

McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Tap#Evil Genius#Innovation#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#White Castle Join Forces#Sabro#Classic Centennial Hops#White Castle
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
TECHNOLOGY
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers. Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week

If you're not a morning person or you tend to need a 3 p.m. caffeine boost to get you through the rest of the day, you may want to head over to Dunkin'. This week only, the popular coffee chain is offering customers a free iced coffee–or any iced drink of their choice.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey

For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Heinz's Tomato Blood Ketchup Bottle Is Back for Halloween 2022

Heinz is celebrating Halloween with the return of its limited edition Tomato Blood Ketchup bottle. The seasonal offering sees the classic bottle redesigned to read “Tomato Blood” in a big font while the words “Tomato Ketchup” is stated underneath. The bottle’s traditional tomato image is also replaced with imagery of blood, while the “57 Varieties” phrase is replaced with “57 Blood Types.” Heinz’s spokesperson Toby, a 280-year-old vegetarian vampire, also promoted the bottle in a PSA in order to spare the necks of humans. “Being a vegetarian vampire and only eating Heinz Tomato Blood comes with a lot of misconceptions,” Toby shared in a statement. “I hope that by issuing a PSA, vampires nationwide will consider that humans can be more than just food and give friendship a chance while enjoying a tasty alternative.”
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

It’s National Coffee Day, and These Are Our Five Favorite Releases From 2022

Today is National Coffee Day in the US, but if you miss it, don’t worry. International Coffee Day is this upcoming Saturday, October 1st. Whichever coffee day you choose to recognize, this seems like a good week to celebrate coffee in all its forms. For many of us, it’s hard to imagine getting through the day without our morning fix, but coffee wasn’t always the globally beloved drink it is today. According to National Association, coffee cultivation began in 15th-century Yemen, before spreading to Europe by the 17th century, where it exploded in popularity. Today, coffee is one of the most...
FOOD & DRINKS
Let's Eat LA

The Fast-Food Chains That Get Your Order Wrong Most Often, According to Survey

The data is in, and these are the (drive-through) winners -- and losers. The fast food chains with the most order mistakesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a fast food customer, you've probably experienced the heartache of going through the drive-through at your favorite place and ordering something that just didn't come out right.
Food Beast

Monster Tacos are Back at Jack In The Box

Spooky season is coming up, perfect time to resurrect Jack's Monster Tacos. The tacos at Jack in the Box are legendary, so bringing up the beefed up version for a great deal — two for $3.00, yes please — makes all the sense in the world. Jack in...
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

Flippy, Sippy, and Chippy will serve you now. Robots are making your fast food

Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains. There’s just one catch: It’s a robot. A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.
CHULA VISTA, CA
hunker.com

Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home

My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy