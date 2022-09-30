Read full article on original website
Food & Wine
White Castle Shrinks Its Hamburgers Down to Pizza Roll Size
White Castle has long been at the forefront of putting fast food into grocers' freezer sections. The chain loves to brag that it was America's first fast-food hamburger chain in 1921, but the company also says that they were the first fast food brand to have a retail division as well, launched in 1987. (And as the son of a White Castle diehard, I can attest to the excitement our family felt at being able to pick up frozen burgers from the supermarket during my childhood.)
McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines
(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
McDonald’s happy meals for adults: Fast-food giant debuts new spin on old classic
McDonald’s is bringing back the “Happy Meal” — but this time, for adults. McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release an “adult Happy Meals” officially dubbed the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. The...
McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day
Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like...
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers. Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
McDonald's is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
The Hamburglar is back at McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.
NBC Los Angeles
McDonald's Is Releasing New Happy Meals for Adults to Recreate ‘One of the Most Nostalgic Experiences'
You're never too old for a Happy Meal, or at least that's what McDonald's is banking on. The fast food juggernaut this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals — complete with a free toy — in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant's famous red cardboard boxes.
How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week
If you're not a morning person or you tend to need a 3 p.m. caffeine boost to get you through the rest of the day, you may want to head over to Dunkin'. This week only, the popular coffee chain is offering customers a free iced coffee–or any iced drink of their choice.
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s latest limited-edition item is a nostalgic Happy Meal for adults, with collectibles and merch
McDonald’s has brought back the nostalgic joy of Happy Meals and collectibles for adults. As reported by CNN, the fast-food chain has just dropped a brand-new adult meal box, called Cactus Plant Flea Market Box which comes in a designer box with collectible toys. Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM)...
hypebeast.com
Heinz's Tomato Blood Ketchup Bottle Is Back for Halloween 2022
Heinz is celebrating Halloween with the return of its limited edition Tomato Blood Ketchup bottle. The seasonal offering sees the classic bottle redesigned to read “Tomato Blood” in a big font while the words “Tomato Ketchup” is stated underneath. The bottle’s traditional tomato image is also replaced with imagery of blood, while the “57 Varieties” phrase is replaced with “57 Blood Types.” Heinz’s spokesperson Toby, a 280-year-old vegetarian vampire, also promoted the bottle in a PSA in order to spare the necks of humans. “Being a vegetarian vampire and only eating Heinz Tomato Blood comes with a lot of misconceptions,” Toby shared in a statement. “I hope that by issuing a PSA, vampires nationwide will consider that humans can be more than just food and give friendship a chance while enjoying a tasty alternative.”
It’s National Coffee Day, and These Are Our Five Favorite Releases From 2022
Today is National Coffee Day in the US, but if you miss it, don’t worry. International Coffee Day is this upcoming Saturday, October 1st. Whichever coffee day you choose to recognize, this seems like a good week to celebrate coffee in all its forms. For many of us, it’s hard to imagine getting through the day without our morning fix, but coffee wasn’t always the globally beloved drink it is today. According to National Association, coffee cultivation began in 15th-century Yemen, before spreading to Europe by the 17th century, where it exploded in popularity. Today, coffee is one of the most...
The Fast-Food Chains That Get Your Order Wrong Most Often, According to Survey
The data is in, and these are the (drive-through) winners -- and losers. The fast food chains with the most order mistakesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a fast food customer, you've probably experienced the heartache of going through the drive-through at your favorite place and ordering something that just didn't come out right.
AOL Corp
Chocolate bunnies sold at Lidl must be destroyed, Swiss court rules in trademark case
The end is near for chocolate bunnies sold at the German grocery store chain Lidl. A Swiss federal court has ordered them to be destroyed as a result of a trademark violation, according to a court press release. The saga dates back to 2018, when Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli...
Food Beast
Monster Tacos are Back at Jack In The Box
Spooky season is coming up, perfect time to resurrect Jack's Monster Tacos. The tacos at Jack in the Box are legendary, so bringing up the beefed up version for a great deal — two for $3.00, yes please — makes all the sense in the world. Jack in...
Flippy, Sippy, and Chippy will serve you now. Robots are making your fast food
Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains. There’s just one catch: It’s a robot. A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.
hunker.com
Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home
My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
