Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach hotel loses part of its roof, 4 people rescued from motel

By Kevin Accettulla
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach hotel lost part of its roof and four people had to be rescued from a separate motel, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

The Twilight Surf Hotel in the area of 17th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard lost part of its roof and hotel guests are being evacuated, according to the city.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also rescued four people who were trapped on the second floor of a motel on Fourth Avenue South, according to the city.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

