New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

Music in CT: Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo to take the stage this week

Conn. (WTNH) — Pop and R&B are taking the lead this week as superstars Demi Lovato and Ne-Yo are slated to take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists stopping in the state this week:. Monday, October 3 — Sunday, October 9...
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
WTNH.com

Medical panel recommends under 65 be screened yearly for anxiety

(WTNH) – A federal medical expert panel is recommending that adults under the age of 65 be screened for anxiety every year. That includes people who may not appear to have symptoms. Dr. Andre Newfield, Chair of Psychiatry with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is discussing this proposal....
WTNH.com

Fuchs Financial – How to Retire Blueprint

(Hartford, CT) WTNH – Not everyone knows what steps to take when planning for retirement, but. creating a retirement blueprint could help you to map out your goals and objectives. . CT Style’s. Rachel Lutzker. was joined in the studio by Ben Fuchs, Certified Financial Planner and Founder...
