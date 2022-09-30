Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
Related
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
Register Citizen
Rent the Runway hosts temporary sample sale in Greenwich
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a stroll down Greenwich Avenue, and almost every storefront is filled by a fashion retailer. From Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, to clothiers like rag & bone and Intermix, Greenwich Avenue hosts a range of shopping spots. But the Avenue has another temporary shop for guests to browse before it packs up in the middle of the month.
New Milford Welcomes ‘Good Eats Restaurant & Bar’ to the Neighborhood
You have to respect a new eatery that names itself after the deliciousness on its menu. Good Eats Restaurant & Bar is the most recent culinary delight in town, located at 300 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford at the intersection of Boardman Road. What's impressive about this restaurant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Villa Wine and Spirits
The Villa Wine and Spirits building has been many things to many people over the past few decades. Locals remember it as a tuxedo store in the 1980s and ’90s. It sat empty for many years until Monica Davila bought the space to use as a gallery and art framing business in the early aughts.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
NewsTimes
‘American Horror Story’ films scenes for season 11 in Westchester, NY
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cast and crew members of "American Horror Story" filming scenes for its 11th season in White Plains, NY on Sept. 30. During filming, lights and other equipment were set up around Turnure Park to illuminate it during the evening....
IN THIS ARTICLE
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY
CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
cottagesgardens.com
Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan
In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
therealdeal.com
White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M
San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
Tag sale Minks to Sinks to be held this weekend at Wilton High School
The massive tag sale that benefits Family & Children's Agency will be held Oct. 1 through 3.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
'All of a sudden, we don't have a venue anymore.' LI couples forced to make wedding changes as Smithtown ends deal with caterer
Some Long Island couples were thrown a major curve ball when they learned the caterer providing the reception was no longer servicing their wedding venue.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
Comments / 0