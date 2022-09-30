ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing

Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Rent the Runway hosts temporary sample sale in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Take a stroll down Greenwich Avenue, and almost every storefront is filled by a fashion retailer. From Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, to clothiers like rag & bone and Intermix, Greenwich Avenue hosts a range of shopping spots. But the Avenue has another temporary shop for guests to browse before it packs up in the middle of the month.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Port Chester, NY
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
City
Westport, CT
City
Greenwich, NY
City
Westport, NY
City
Darien, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
NewsTimes

IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
DANBURY, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Villa Wine and Spirits

The Villa Wine and Spirits building has been many things to many people over the past few decades. Locals remember it as a tuxedo store in the 1980s and ’90s. It sat empty for many years until Monica Davila bought the space to use as a gallery and art framing business in the early aughts.
FAIRFIELD, CT
longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
JERICHO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Festival#Wine#Localevent#Celebrity Chefs#L Ostal#Oyster Club#Wholesome Wave#Greenwich Hospital#Gwf
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY

CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan

In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NEW CANAAN, CT
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.5 WPDH

Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered

A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M

San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy