ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Sobering numbers telling the story of how bad the UVA offense has been this year

The UVA offense, which averaged 515.8 yards a game in 2021, was held below 300 yards for the third time in five games under new head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where he called plays for two national championship game winners, in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.
NFL
Augusta Free Press

Best Illinois Sports Betting Apps | How To Bet On NFL Games In Illinois

If you’re looking for a sports betting app to bet on Week 5 of the new NFL season, then look no further than our list of the top eight with up to $2500 in free bets. There are 15 NFL games this weekend to bet on and you can use your free bet on markets such as moneyline, total points, player props, game props and same game parlays by signing up to the apps below.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy