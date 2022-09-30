Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Jon Scheyer ready to hit the ground running on the post-Coach K era at Duke
Among the rules in sports, specific to coaching, is, you don’t want to be the guy following the legend. There aren’t many bigger sports legends than Coach K, which means, you don’t want to be Jon Scheyer. Scheyer, 34, who won a national championship as a player...
Augusta Free Press
Sobering numbers telling the story of how bad the UVA offense has been this year
The UVA offense, which averaged 515.8 yards a game in 2021, was held below 300 yards for the third time in five games under new head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where he called plays for two national championship game winners, in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.
NFL・
Augusta Free Press
Best Illinois Sports Betting Apps | How To Bet On NFL Games In Illinois
If you’re looking for a sports betting app to bet on Week 5 of the new NFL season, then look no further than our list of the top eight with up to $2500 in free bets. There are 15 NFL games this weekend to bet on and you can use your free bet on markets such as moneyline, total points, player props, game props and same game parlays by signing up to the apps below.
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
NBA・
