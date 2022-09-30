If you’re looking for a sports betting app to bet on Week 5 of the new NFL season, then look no further than our list of the top eight with up to $2500 in free bets. There are 15 NFL games this weekend to bet on and you can use your free bet on markets such as moneyline, total points, player props, game props and same game parlays by signing up to the apps below.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO