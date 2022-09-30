ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

By Brett Greenberg
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO .

21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team will be deployed along with eight Pensacola police officers, two Gulf Breeze police officers and sheriffs office personnel.

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. officials lending hand for Hurricane Ian relief

The crew will be bringing the following things “in addition to manpower”:

  • sleeping quarters
  • generators
  • communications equipment
  • mobile kitchen unit
  • refrigeration unit
  • mobile garage operations
  • search and rescue resources

“When catastrophe strikes, we come together,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. “They have been devastated and we are going to provide any help that we can. They need our help and we will answer that call just as they would do for us.”

You can help Hurricane Ian victims by participating in WKRG’s and the American Red Cross Telethon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 . You can also donate online .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

