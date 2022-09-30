ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

2 men arrested in Monroe County for trafficking meth

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., a deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, to which the driver and passenger both admitted to smoking earlier in the day.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting

MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Byron resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man. According to the Byron Police Department, Officers were sent to Shady Bank Lane on September 30th in connection to a person being shot, when they arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. Deaton was taken to Peach County Hospital were he died from his wounds.
BYRON, GA
WMAZ

Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Brookins death sentence upheld

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The State Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of murdering his wife and stepdaughter. Brian Duane Brookins was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2005 murders of his wife, Sandra Suzanne Brookins, and his 15-year-old stepdaughter, Samantha Rae Giles. A...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
MACON, GA

