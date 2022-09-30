Read full article on original website
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Byron
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Byron resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man. According to the Byron Police Department, Officers were sent to Shady Bank Lane on September 30th in connection to a person being shot, when they arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. Deaton was taken to Peach County Hospital were he died from his wounds.
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
Suspect flees from traffic stop, drags deputy about 30 feet down I-75, officials say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — A Monroe County deputy who was conducting a traffic stop was dragged about 30 feet along the road as a driver fled the scene on Thursday, officials said. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy stopped a Dodge Charger on Interstate 75 South, and during the stop the driver, Samuel Brown, 37, of Savannah, ran to his car to flee.
Brookins death sentence upheld
BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The State Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of murdering his wife and stepdaughter. Brian Duane Brookins was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2005 murders of his wife, Sandra Suzanne Brookins, and his 15-year-old stepdaughter, Samantha Rae Giles. A...
Shooting near West Montgomery Street in Milledgeville leads to chase, manhunt
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police says a shooting happened at the 1100 Block of West Montgomery Street around 12 am on Saturday. They say Detective Reonas of Milledgeville Police Department heard gun shots while he was patrolling the area. When he tried to stop the Silver Sedan where he...
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home. Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT when he left without permission and never came back. Murphy...
Escaped inmate from Connecticut captured at his birthday party in Georgia
(From New York Post) A fugitive on the run from Connecticut authorities was arrested in Georgia Saturday at his birthday party. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Forenza Murphy, 31, was taken into custody in McDonough by the sheriff’s office’s Special Investigation Unit.
Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
