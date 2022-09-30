Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.

