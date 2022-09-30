Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Husband, wife identified in fatal South Bay car crash
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in a car crash in Chula Vista Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Temecula Father Works to Fight Fentanyl Crisis After Daughter's Overdose Death
A Temecula father who lost his daughter to fentanyl is part of a nationwide group working hard to transform the fight against the deadly drug. “My daughter was poisoned," Matt Capelouto said. "Had she received the drug that she thought she was getting, she would be alive today." It was...
Two men sentenced to 6 years for killing 17-year-old at Chula Vista park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two men were sentenced for killing a high school senior in Sunset Park in Chula Vista on March 2021. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement charge earlier this summer for the shooting death of 17-year-old Caleb Beasley.
San Diego woman killed in failed stop collision identified
A 39-year-old San Diego woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle collision on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought
San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
Woman killed in Clairemont crash identified
A 39-year-old San Diego woman who was killed in a crash on a State Route 52 onramp Monday has been identified.
SDPD: Stabbing near elementary school in City Heights leaves teen injured
A person has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near an elementary school in San Diego's City Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SDPD to enforce homeless tent breakdown during daylight hours
Homeless advocates are at odds with an old San Diego Police tactic addressing the homeless that is now making a comeback.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
chulavistatoday.com
Two men sentenced to six years in state prison for 17-Year-old boy's shooting death in Chula Vista
Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men sentenced for 17-year-old boy's shooting death at Sunset View Park
Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year were each sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.
Help sought in locating missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl
Sheriff's officials said 15-year-old Alene Mitchem left a note for her family that told them she was running away and she has not been seen since.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Police investigating shooting in Rolando neighborhood; 1 person injured
One person was shot in the head in the Rolando neighborhood and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man pleads not guilty to murder, DUI, in toddler's death in City Heights
A man accused of driving under the influence, fatally striking a toddler in City Heights, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges.
NBC San Diego
$10K Reward Offered for Info on Teen's Drive-By Killing: Escondido Police
Authorities on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead in northern San Diego County more than two decades ago. Miguel Castro, 17, was mortally wounded on the night of Jan. 31, 2000, when someone...
National City woman's family loses several homes to Hurricane Ian
National City woman's family loses several homes to Hurricane Ian; campaign launched to help family with expenses
Cuban community living in San Diego devastated by current situation on the island
SAN DIEGO — In the days following Hurricane Ian, which barreled across the Caribbean before pounding Florida, many people in Cuba are still struggling without power. The Cuban people, many who are driven by hunger and frustration, have taken to the streets to protest the blackouts, but the government has cut off internet on the island in an effort to silence protesters who grow restless as each day passes.
Comments / 2