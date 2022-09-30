ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought

San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Two men sentenced to six years in state prison for 17-Year-old boy's shooting death in Chula Vista

Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Cuban community living in San Diego devastated by current situation on the island

SAN DIEGO — In the days following Hurricane Ian, which barreled across the Caribbean before pounding Florida, many people in Cuba are still struggling without power. The Cuban people, many who are driven by hunger and frustration, have taken to the streets to protest the blackouts, but the government has cut off internet on the island in an effort to silence protesters who grow restless as each day passes.
SAN DIEGO, CA

